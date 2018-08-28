Genius song 'Tujhse Kaha Juda Hoon Main' captures Utkarsh Sharma, Ishita Chauhan's heartbreaking romance

From 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' to 'Jhalak Dikhklaja', Himesh Reshammiya's songs were party and pandal anthems in the early 2000s.

The latest offering from the composer is 'Tujhse Kahan Juda Hoon Main', wherein he has been joined by Neeti Mohan and Vineet Singh, with lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed. The song opens with a strife between the lead pair, which quickly changes into them reminiscing about happier times.

The Genius romantic number is visually stunning, replete with shots which look like paintings. However, it is these beautiful, ever-changing locations that perhaps give the song a dated feeling, akin to that of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's 'Sooraj Hua Madham' and 'Teri Ore' from Singh is King.

Directed by Anil Sharma of Gadar fame, Genius marks both Utkarsh and Ishita's debut. The film has all the elements of a typical Bollywood entertainer, starting from a turbulent romance and choreographed dance numbers to power-packed action sequences.

Genius also stars Mithun Chakraborty and Ayesha Jhulka as Ishita's mother. The film is backed by Anil Sharma Productions and Soham RockStar Entertainment and released on 24 August.

Watch the song 'Tujhse Kahan Juda Hoon Main' here:

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2018 13:13 PM