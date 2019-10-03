Genevieve Nnaji’s Lionheart becomes Nigeria's first-ever entry at Oscars: 'Proud to carry the torch'

Lionheart, Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji’s directorial debut, has been selected by Nigerian Oscars Selection Committee (NOSC) as the country's selection to compete at Oscars 2020 under the International Feature Film category. This is the first time Nigeria has submitted a film for the Academy Awards, since NOSC's inauguration in 2014, reports fabwoman.com

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Nnaji wrote that she is honoured to be "part of such a pivotal moment in the history of Nigerian cinema."

Check out her Instagram post here

Bankrolled by Chinny Onwugbenu, Chichi Nwoko, and Genevieve Nnaji, Lionheart had its world premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). It was acquired by Netflix on 7 September, 2018, becoming the first Netflix original film produced in Nigeria.

The film follows Adaeze Obiagu (Nnaji), who intends to take her father, Chief Ernest Obiagu's post, as he becomes too ill to run their company. However, Ernest asks his son Godswill to take over his position. Lionheart charts the journey of Adaeze and Godswill as they try hard to save their company from mounting debt and from the business tycoon Igwe Pascal.

Apart from Nnaji, the film also stars Nkem Owoh and Pete Edochie in key roles. It started streaming on Netflix on 4 January.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2019 16:11:24 IST