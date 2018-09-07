Gemma Arterton to reportedly play pop icon Dusty Springfield in new biopic, So Much Love

Hailed as Britain's "best ever pop singer" by Rolling Stone, 60's icon Dusty Springfield is going to become the subject of a biopic, where Their Finest and The Escape actress Gemma Arterton will slide into the shoes of the soul legend, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, titled So Much Love, set in 1968, will follow the singer’s journey that led her to the city of Memphis in Tennessee, where she recorded her career-altering album Dusty in Memphis. She was later inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2001.

Oscar-nominated screenwriter Phyllis Nagy will make her directorial debut with the film; Nagy has also written the screenplay. In an interview with the publication, Nagy had stated how Springfield had always been a hero to her, as "an innovative, brilliant artist and a complex, contradictory woman."

Songs such as "Son of a Preacher Man" and "Just a Little Lovin,'', the greatest hits of Springfield, will feature in the film.

While Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley’s Number 9 Films will be developing So Much Love, Universal Music will be working on the film’s soundtrack. The project will reunite Nagy with Karlsen and Woolley after they worked together on 2015’s Carol and 2005’s Mrs. Harris.

The shooting for So Much Love is set to begin in the US and the UK in spring 2019.

Updated Date: Sep 07, 2018 16:17 PM