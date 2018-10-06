Gemma Arterton reimagines James Bond character Strawberry Fields for short story

A collection of essays Feminists Don’t Wear Pink and Other Lies, curated by Scarlett Curtis, will feature in a short story from Gemma Arterton, reimagining her popular Bond film character in the age of #MeToo.

The essay, titled Woke Woman, reimagines one of Arterton's most significant roles from the early stages of her career, as Strawberry Fields in Quantum of Solace. The film saw Fields as an MI6 agent who surrendered to Bond’s advances, in spite of being assigned to force him to return from the field. She was eventually murdered on orders of Dominic Greene.

The book, however, presents an alternate sequence of events, where when she encounters Bond at an airport, and declines Bond's offer to accompany him to his hotel room, an action the character carried out in the film. "I’m not interested in flirting with you. I am here to work," she says (via The Guardian). The character further says that even if Bond was attractive, he was 20 years older to her, and they had just met.

The collection of essays also features a personal account of Keira Knightley. The Weaker Sex by Knightley relates her experiences with childbirth and motherhood.

In the Feminists Don't Wear Pink podcast, Arterton said she wanted to chart her feminist journey from playing a Bond girl to becoming “almost a spokesperson for equality”. Thus she decided to rewrite her Bond role in the context of #MeToo, post the Harvey Weinstein episode.

Updated Date: Oct 06, 2018 16:26 PM