Other titles releasing in January include Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein on Netflix India, Danish Sait's Humble Politiciann Nograj on Voot Select, and Kaun Banegi Shikharwati on ZEE5.

Netflix

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein - 14 January

The show stars Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and has been directed by Sidharth Sengupta. Touted to be a psychological drama, it features themes including power, love, crime, and desire.

After Life Season 3 - 14 January

After Life is a British black comedy-drama streaming television series created, written, produced, and directed by Ricky Gervais, who is also the star. It premiered on 8 March, 2019 on Netflix. The second season premiered on 24 April, 2020. On 6 May, 2020, Netflix and Gervais reached a new multi-project deal, which included the renewal of the series for a third and final season.

Too Hot to Handle Season 3 - 19 January

January 2022 will see the return of Netflix’s most popular reality TV series, Too Hot to Handle. Returning for its third season, a brand new group of contestants will have to keep their hands off each other in order to win $100,000.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window - 28 January

A parody of suburban horror films, Kristen Bell watches her life go by from the inside of her home, before developing a crush on her neighbour across the street. That is, until she witnesses a murder (or so she thinks).

Amazon Prime Video

Harry Potter Reunion Special - 1 January

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is a retrospective special that will tell fans how Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (or Philosopher’s Stone, to anyone across the pond) came to enchant viewers across the globe.

Gehraiyaan - 25 January

Shakun Batra’s much-awaited directorial venture Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles, along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Ice Age The Adventures of Buck Wild - 28 January

Ice Age is back! The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild continues the hilarious escapades of everyone’s favourite prehistoric mammals. Desperate for some distance from their older sister Ellie, the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own, but quickly find themselves trapped in a massive cave underground. They are rescued by the one-eyed, adventure-loving, dinosaur-hunting weasel, Buck Wild, and together they must face the unruly dinosaurs who inhabit the Lost World.

ZEE5

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati - 7 January

The series, touted as full of "drama and laughter," stars Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Anya Singh, Kritika Kamra, Cyrus Sahukar, Raghubir Yadav, and Varun Thakur in pivotal roles. Kaun Banegi Shikharwati is a dramedy based on the life of the Royal King (Naseeruddin Shah) and his dysfunctional family. The almost three-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse of all the madness one can expect in the series.

Sutliyan - TBA

Dubbed as a slice-of-life family drama, laced with deep-seated emotional turmoil, lighthearted humour, and sibling camaraderie, the show will feature actors Ayesha Raza, Shiv Pandit, Vivaan Shah, and Plabita Borthakur.

The story of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh's digital debut is about a family where the adult children return to their family home in Bhopal, the city where they grew up, weeks before Diwali.

Voot Select

Humble Politiciann Nograj - 6 January

Danish Sait's Humble Politician Nograj, which was released in 2018, became a superhit venture. Cashing in on the success, the actor is now coming up with a web series of the same name.

Ranjish Hi Sahi - TBA

Starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amala Paul, and Amrita Puri, the show is a romantic drama on a '70s Bollywood filmmaker and an "eccentric" actress.

Apple TV+

The Tragedy of Macbeth - 14 January

The Tragedy of Macbeth is based on the play by William Shakespeare, and written for the screen and directed by Joel Coen. The film stars Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, and Brendan Gleeson. The producers are Coen, McDormand, and Robert Graf. The film features casting by Ellen Chenoweth, music by Carter Burwell, costumes by Mary Zophres, editing by Lucian Johnston and Reginald Jaynes, production design by Stefan Dechant, and cinematography by Bruno Delbonnel.

Disney+ Hotstar

Anbarivu - 7 January

Anbarivu is a Tamil drama movie, directed by Aswin Raam. The cast of Anbarivu includes Hip-hop Tamizha Adhi, Kashmira Pardeshi. Anbu and Arivu are twins separated at birth, while Anbu is raised in the village by his grandfather played by Napolean, Arivu is an NRI living with his father (Sai Kumar). They both discover each other and decide to switch places to bring their family together. And they also have a villain in the form of actor Vidaarth, who has donned an aged getup for the first time in this film.

Human - 14 January

The medical thriller series has been directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah along with Mozez Singh. Starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari, the concept of the Hotstar Special revolves around drug trials on humans. Furthermore, the thriller will throw light on how the trials are conducted and who are the people involved in it.