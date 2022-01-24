The first song from Shakun Batra's film Gehraiyaan, Doobey is out now. It is a romantic number featuring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The first song from Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s upcoming film Gehraiyaan is out. Titled ‘Doobey’, the song features their strong chemistry as they fall head over heels in love without worrying too much about the consequences.

In the song, Padukone and Chaturvedi can be seen exchanging quick glances and falling for each while trying to hide it all from their partners. Watch it here:

Sung by Lothika and penned by Kausar Munir, ‘Doobey’ has been composed by OAFF, Savera.

Musician Kabeer Kathpalia aka OAFF says, “It was an incredible experience to work on this film and its music. The adoration that we have been receiving since the first teaser, has been extremely special and definitely humbling. With Doobey, we wanted to recreate the feeling of freefalling; the heady rush of a new relationship, of being in love. Gehraiyaan truly a special album for each of us and we’re really hoping the audience enjoys listening to it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

Plot:

Gehraiyaan is a 'domestic noir that delves deep into complex modern relationships. It stars Deepika Padukone as Alisha, Dhairya Karwa as her boyfriend, Ananya Panday as her cousin Tia and Siddhant as Tia's fiance Zain.

The film is directed by Shakun Batra of Kapoor And Sons fame, which was also produced by Karan Johar through his banner Dharma Productions.

Gehraiyaan also stars Nasseruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to be released on 11 February on Amazon Prime Video.