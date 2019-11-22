Gehana Vasisth, who featured in ALTBalaji's Gandii Baat, hospitalised after suffering cardiac arrest

Television actress Gehana Vasisth was admitted to the hospital after she suffered a cardiac arrest during the filming of a web series, reports Indo Asian News Service. The report adds that Vasisth was shooting for a long period without taking proper nutrition and thus has now been put on the ventilator in Mumbai's Raksha Hospital.

The actress reportedly fainted on Thursday during her shoot at Madh Island, and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Her condition was reported as "extremely critical."

The doctors told the news agency that Vasisth's condition may have worsened due to a reaction between the prescribed medicines she was taking and a few energy drinks that she had consumed. IANS quoted Pranav Kabra, doctor, and head of Raksha Hospital, as saying, "From the preliminary information we have got so far, Gehana Vasisth was shooting for nearly 48 hours without proper nourishment. She has been admitted to the Intensive Care section and we are doing a series of tests on her. We were told she consumed some energy drinks and was also taking medication for diabetes and some other ailment. We are not sure if there was any reaction between what she consumed. We have to wait for the results of all the tests."

He added that Vasisth had diabetes and that her sugar was recorded on the "higher side", while her blood pressure was quite low. Gehana is reportedly not responding to the treatment given to her and is having difficulty breathing on her own, which is why she was put on immediate life support.

The actress was most recently seen in ALTBalaji's Gandii Baat and has also featured in shows on the Ullu app.

Updated Date: Nov 22, 2019 16:12:30 IST