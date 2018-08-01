Geetha Govindam makers likely to re-record 'What The F' song with new singer; release on 15 August

Geetha Govindam's song 'What The F' has garnered considerable criticism for Telegu star Vijay Deverakonda's singing as well as the language of the song. As reported earlier, the backlash towards the song forced Vijay to take the video off YouTube.

A new report in India Today suggest that the makers of Geetha Govindam have already begun looking for a new voice for the song. They have also reportedly changed the title from 'What The F' to 'What the Life'.

The final version of the song with the new singer is scheduled to release on 15 August, added the report.

Speaking about his decision to sing for the film, Vijay had said "It is a bit convenient. But right now that's how things are. And both my producers and I felt it is better not to hurt anyone's sentiments right now. Sadly this was my first attempt at singing on screen, and undertaken because my production house and my director were insistent. I just decided to do it for kicks. If I am a singer at all, this is the best I could do. I know I have a limited range. And unless I take singing lessons, I doubt I can do better than this."

