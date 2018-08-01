You are here:

Geetha Govindam makers likely to re-record 'What The F' song with new singer; release on 15 August

FP Staff

Aug,01 2018 15:53:39 IST

Geetha Govindam's song 'What The F' has garnered considerable criticism for Telegu star Vijay Deverakonda's singing as well as the language of the song. As reported earlier, the backlash towards the song forced Vijay to take the video off  YouTube.

A still from Geetha Govindam/Image from YouTube.

A still from Geetha Govindam/Image from YouTube.

A new report in India Today suggest that the makers of Geetha Govindam have already begun looking for a new voice for the song. They have also reportedly changed the title from 'What The F' to 'What the Life'.

The final version of the song with the new singer is scheduled to release on 15 August, added the report.

Speaking about his decision to sing for the film, Vijay had said "It is a bit convenient. But right now that's how things are. And both my producers and I felt it is better not to hurt anyone's sentiments right now. Sadly this was my first attempt at singing on screen, and undertaken because my production house and my director were insistent. I just decided to do it for kicks. If I am a singer at all, this is the best I could do. I know I have a limited range. And unless I take singing lessons, I doubt I can do better than this."

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 15:53 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Geetha Govindam #Southside #TuneIn #Vijay Deverakonda #What The F #What The Life

also see

Geetha Govindam makers withdraw Vijay Deverakonda's song after facing objection from 'religious factions'

Geetha Govindam makers withdraw Vijay Deverakonda's song after facing objection from 'religious factions'

Geetha Govindam teaser: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna star in Parasuram's goofy romcom

Geetha Govindam teaser: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna star in Parasuram's goofy romcom

Rashmika Mandanna on Dear Comrade, Geetha Govindam: Working with contemporaries allows you to be expressive

Rashmika Mandanna on Dear Comrade, Geetha Govindam: Working with contemporaries allows you to be expressive