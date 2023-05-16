Excitement is at an all time high in the entertainment world as versatile actor Gautam Gulati was recently spotted in the city of London allegedly shooting for a new project. Gautam who is currently a co-judge on MTV Roadies season 19 alongside Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Sonu Sood is allegedly currently shooting for a highly-anticipated international project, marking a significant milestone in his career. While details about the project remain under wraps, the actor is set to captivate audiences globally with his upcoming international project for a web-series.

Known for his charismatic screen presence Gautam has been making waves in the industry ever since his television debut as well as his big screen persona. From our tv screen to the silver screen, he has carved a niche for himself with notable versatile performances that have been highly appreciated by fans nationwide. As he now embarks on this new journey, we can not help but admire the actor for his hard-work and dedication that help him deliver such stellar performances. Gautam takes his career to new heights with his new international venture, as the actor gets spotted in London for his upcoming project.

Speaking of his upcoming project, Gautam said, “I am doing something really big on an international level in London. It’s something really exciting for an equally big and valued channel there. It’s a web series, and I’m the only Indian actor on the cast. I am really excited and looking forward for the same.”

With Gautam Gulati’s takes a significant step forward in his career, fans and admirers eagerly await further updates on this highly promising international venture. We can not wait to see what else is in store for this rising star.

