A video of Aryan Khan’s mother Gauri Khan crying in her car, after the court rejected Aryan's bail, has gone viral on social media

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was taken to Arthur Road Jail on 8 October, after a Mumbai Magistrate court refused to grant him bail in the drugs seizure case. Khan was recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), following a raid on a cruise ship.

Recently, composer Vishal Dadlani and actor Shekhar Suman came out in support of Shah Rukh Khan on the matter of his son's arrest.

Dadlani said the Khan’s son was being targeted to divert attention from “from the 3000kg Talibani-drug haul at the Adani port, and to distract from the murder of farmers by the son of a BJP member/MLA.”

Suman said that he stood in solidarity with Khan and his family. He mentioned that when his elder son passed away, the Chak De actor was the only actor who hugged him and personally conveyed his condolences.

Suman and Dadlani join a long list of celebrities including singer Mika Singh, actor Hrithik Roshan, director Hansal Mehta and others, who have come out in support of Aryan Khan and his family. Roshan had penned an open letter in support of the 23-year-old, advising him to maintain his calm “amidst the chaos.”

Furthermore, a video of Khan’s mother Gauri Khan crying inconsolably in her car, after the court rejected Khan's bail, has gone viral on social media. The video shows a woman dressed in white, shielding her face from the media persons surrounding her car.

The day Khan’s bail plea was rejected was also Gauri Khan’s birthday, with the interior designer, receiving support from the film industry over the arrest of her eldest son.

Director Farah Khan came out in support of her friend, saying that the “strength of a mother was second to none”. She extended her best wishes to the “the strongest mother and woman” she had personally witnessed last week.

Khan was arrested along with seven others. He was remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai Magistrate court. A total of 19 arrests in the case have been made so far by the NCB. Khan's driver is also being questioned by the Bureau in the case.