Apart from being a self-made woman, who has several feathers in her cap, producer and celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan is an absolute charmer. The first lady of Bollywood owns an aura which is not only regal, but also forces every head to turn. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s better half graced a star-studded wedding in Monaco with her royal presence. Yes, the very same wedding, which was also attended by Gauri’s industry friends like filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Karisma Kapoor, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Abhishek Bachchan’s sister Shweta Nanda among others. And even after a week, we couldn’t forget the dazzling look of the Bollywood divas. Now, the internet has brought forth a video that captured Gauri dancing at the wedding festivities. Celebrating the wedding of entrepreneurs Ayesha Grover and Nick, Gauri and ace fashion designer Manish set the stage on fire with their performance.

A video, which is making rounds on the internet shows Gauri and Manish shaking a leg at King’s romantic track Tu Aake Dekhle. Both Manish and Gauri appeared absolutely graceful on the stage. Gauri had donned a silver sequin gown, with complete detailing. While the diva carried her dupatta in her arms, the shimmery gown featured a plunging V-neckline. On the other hand, the fashion designer looked dapper in his all-black sherwani. The video opens by showing the two friends dancing hand in hand. The slow-motion video also shows Gauri taking a beautiful twirl. While the viral video has been shared by Gauri’s fan page, originally the video was posted by Manish on the story of his Instagram Stories, which disappeared after 24 hours. The supers of the video read, “Such fun times, Gauri Khan you are special.”

Other than this video, several celebrity guests took to their social media to drop pictures from different ceremonies of the wedding. Manish, while revealing that Gauri’s ensemble belongs to his fashion house, dropped a stunning picture of the diva and wrote, “Gorgeous Gauri Khan epitomises style and glamour in our intricate silver embroidered ensemble khaab collection.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Gauri was last seen gracing the last episode of Karan’s celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan season 7 with her close friends and Bollywood wives Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor.

She is currently seen on a YouTube show named Dream Homes with Gauri Khan. The reality show revolves around the concept of Gauri and her team taking up the challenge of designing the interiors of several celebrity homes. Recently, the show was graced by Katrina Kaif, for whom Gauri designed her terrace. Apart from her, the show was also graced by Manish, for whom Gauri nailed the challenge of designing the interiors of his home.

