Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar to get married on 25 December, announces actress
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, the son of Bollywood composer Ismail Darbar, announced their engagement on 5 November.
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have announced that they will marry on 25 December, this year. They shared the news on social media.
Gauahar took to Instagram to share a couple of images along with a message that read, "The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary."
She said that keeping the COVID-19 limitations in mind, their ceremony will be an intimate affair in the presence of their respective families.
Check out the post here
A number of celebrities congratulated the couple in the comments section.
Aditi Govitrikar wrote, "So happy G heartiest congratulations to the both of you," while Karanvir Bohra wrote, "congratulations darlings" along with a couple of heart emojis. Vikaas Kalantri commented, "As pretty as ever. So happy for you."
The couple had announced their engagement on 5 November. According to an earlier interaction with Times of India, Zaid's father and Bollywood music composer Ismail Darbar had spoken on their relationship, saying that if his son wanted to marry Gauahar, he would not object.
