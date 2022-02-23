Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi has received a U/A certificate from the censor board but not without a few cuts

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi went back to the censor board this week. It was originally certified with four cuts and ‘UA’ certificate in December 2021, but Gangubai had to be re-certified after Bhansali decided to add a frame of tribute to Lataji.

Censor rules stipulate that every addition or subtraction after certification requires re-certification.

The film has been given four cuts including a reference to a well-known political figure which has been ordered out.

Although situated in the redlight area where the language used is hardly parliamentary, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi has no cusswords, no expletives. In fact, the Central Board Of Film Certification(CBFC) was pleasantly surprised by the language of the film.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is set in Kamathipura, the red light area of Mumbai. The censor board expected some hardcore language. But Bhansali has kept it very clean. There was just one abusive word in the whole film wherein a fit of rage Gangubai screams at her tormentors. The CBFC, in all its wisdom, has deleted that one cussword.

There is no on-screen intimacy either. The closeness between Alia Bhatt and her co-star Shantanu Maheshwari is shown by suggestion rather than aggression.

Gangubai Kathiawadi will release in Indian cinemas on 25 February.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He's been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.

