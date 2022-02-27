Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection Day 2: After a stellar opening, this Alia Bhatt film had a spectacular second day at the box office. The film's two-day total is now Rs 23.82 crore.

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi registered a decent growth on day two. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film released in theatres on Friday with an opening of Rs 10.50 crore at the domestic box office. It reportedly showed more than 30 per cent growth on Saturday with collections of around Rs 13 crore. This would take the estimated total collection of the film to Rs 23.50 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s figures on Twitter. His tweet read, “#GangubaiKathiawadi witnesses super growth on Day 2… Tier-2 cities – which weren’t too strong on Day 1 – join the party on Day 2… Strong word of mouth has come into play, hence expect bigger numbers on Day 3… Fri 10.50 cr, Sat 13.32 cr. Total: ₹ 23.82 cr. #India biz.”

In a follow-up tweet, he said the film will get a boost thanks to the Maha Shivratri holiday on Tuesday, March 1, so the film looks to be earning considerable money in the foreseeable future.

The film, written and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa. Ajay Devgn plays an extended cameo in the movie. This is Alia’s first film with Bhansali.