Gang Leader trailer: Nani's seasoned plagiarist teams up with five women for a comic revenge drama

The trailer of Telugu star Nani's forthcoming movie Gang Leader has been unveiled. Directed by Vikram Kumar of Manam-fame, Gang Leader seems to be a comedy revenge drama. The film will hit the theatres on 13 September.

Nani plays a writer who has made a career out of churning out revenge novels by plagiarising popular Hollywood films. The writer, it is revealed, has had over 25 hit novels under his belt. He is such a loyal plagiarist that he copies everything — from themes to dialogues and even film titles. It is revealed in the video clip that one of his novels is called Rasidu-nee Campu, which is the literal Telugu translation for Kill Bill.

The writer, who identifies himself by his pen-name Pencil, is employed by five women seeking vengeance against an industrialist (played by Karthikeya). The women, led by veteran actor Lakshmi, decide that Pencil is the right person for them to team up with because he is an expert on the idea of revenge.

Watch the trailer here

Gang Leader also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Saranya, Aneesh Kuruvilla, Priyadarshi, Raghubabu, Vennela Kishore, Jaija, Pranya, and Sathya in pivotal roles among others.

Speaking about shooting for Gang Leader, Nani said in a recent interview to Hindustan Times, "It’s the most fun I had on a set in a long time. When Vikram pitched the script, I was jumping with excitement because it’s so much fun. I also liked the idea of sharing screen space with so many women. This is a character-driven story and by the time you walk out of the screen, you’ll fall in love with the characters.”

Notably, Gang Leader is also the title of one of Chiranjeevi's most popular movies. In a scene in the trailer, Nani is even seen sporting a Chiranjeevi mask.

