Ganesh Chaturthi: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood welcome the elephant god

Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated with much gusto this year as the entire country welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes, praying for safe and prosperous futures. Mumbai lit up with festivities as many celebrities ushered in Lord Ganesha.

Celebrating this auspicious occasion with a beautiful eco-friendly Bappa made with Dhaaga ❤ #GaneshChaturthi @Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/AQOLK7je7e — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) September 13, 2018

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan welcomed a Ganesha that was fully made of yarn and was completely biodegradable.

Shraddha Kapoor was seen in a simple and elegant kurta as she posed with her Ganpati at home.

At times I get so overwhelmed with your presence, I get teary eyed. I promise to be kind, strong and generous

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/POwZ3j0e80 — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) September 13, 2018

Bhumi Pednekar expressed her love for the vighnaharta and confessed that she often gets teary eyed with the overwhelming presence of Lord Ganesha.

Ganpati Bappa Morya pic.twitter.com/GThU5EGLyc — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 13, 2018

Sonu Sood was seen praying to a beautifully decorated Ganpati. The idol was adorned with pristine white flowers interspersed with intricate green foliage.

Rangoli Chandel, Kangana Ranaut's sister, posted an adorable picture of Kangana with her nephew (Chandel's son) in front of their Ganesha idol.

T 2929 - Ganapati Bappa Moreya .. !! pic.twitter.com/881dWVtYWN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 11, 2018

Amitabh Bachchan posted pictures of Ganesh and wished his fans on the auspicious occasion.

Look at that naughty smile! My beta Vivaan Veer loves modaks as much as #GanpatiBappa! Lol! His maa said you can’t eat it until Ganesh Ji eats it first, so he quickly grabbed it & “fed” Ganesh Ji & then ate it himself! Saying now it’s prasad! Haha! #GanapatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/RXzQVckVPz — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) September 13, 2018

Vivek Oberoi posted a picture of their Ganpati, saying his son Vivaan Veer was as fond of modaks (special sweets made for Lord Ganesha) as Ganpati Bappa himself. The actor, in a previous tweet, also confessed that he felt sad missing their puja at home.

Four of my favourites! BHAPPA PAPA @TusshKapoor n laqu pic.twitter.com/QMkRPvYrBF — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) September 13, 2018

Ekta Kapoor gave a picture of Ganpati Bappa along with her father Jeetendra, brother Tusshar Kapoor and his son Laksshya, calling them her 'favourites'.

Rishi Kapoor uploaded a picture of their Ganesh idol intricately decorated in jewellery and bright flowers.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, along with husband Raj Kundra, is known to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in a big way. This year too, the actress posted a sweet and intimate picture with her husband and son with their Ganpati.

India, don't immerse Ganpati in the ocean or natural water-bodies. Can't bear to see half-dissolved idols all over again. Treat Ganesha & Nature with the respect they deserve. Use natural, soluble idols & immerse at home/in tanks built for this. Pl. don't let this happen again. pic.twitter.com/42IaT9bZEe — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) September 12, 2018

Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani, however, chose to go the other way and make most people aware of the pollution caused by the several idols that are immersed into the city waters during immersion. He urged people to use idols created from natural paints and substances so that they may be biodegradable and harmless to the environment.

Updated Date: Sep 14, 2018 10:38 AM