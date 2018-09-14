You are here:

Ganesh Chaturthi: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood welcome the elephant god

FP Staff

Sep,14 2018 10:37:31 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated with much gusto this year as the entire country welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes, praying for safe and prosperous futures. Mumbai lit up with festivities as many celebrities ushered in Lord Ganesha.

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan welcomed a Ganesha that was fully made of yarn and was completely biodegradable.

Shraddha Kapoor was seen in a simple and elegant kurta as she posed with her Ganpati at home.

Bhumi Pednekar expressed her love for the vighnaharta and confessed that she often gets teary eyed with the overwhelming presence of Lord Ganesha.

Sonu Sood was seen praying to a beautifully decorated Ganpati. The idol was adorned with pristine white flowers interspersed with intricate green foliage.

Rangoli Chandel, Kangana Ranaut's sister, posted an adorable picture of Kangana with her nephew (Chandel's son) in front of their Ganesha idol.

Amitabh Bachchan posted pictures of Ganesh and wished his fans on the auspicious occasion.

Vivek Oberoi posted a picture of their Ganpati, saying his son Vivaan Veer was as fond of modaks (special sweets made for Lord Ganesha) as Ganpati Bappa himself. The actor, in a previous tweet, also confessed that he felt sad missing their puja at home.

Ekta Kapoor gave a picture of Ganpati Bappa along with her father Jeetendra, brother Tusshar Kapoor and his son Laksshya, calling them her 'favourites'.

Rishi Kapoor uploaded a picture of their Ganesh idol intricately decorated in jewellery and bright flowers.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, along with husband Raj Kundra, is known to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in a big way. This year too, the actress posted a sweet and intimate picture with her husband and son with their Ganpati.

Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani, however, chose to go the other way and make most people aware of the pollution caused by the several idols that are immersed into the city waters during immersion. He urged people to use idols created from natural paints and substances so that they may be biodegradable and harmless to the environment.

(Also read — Sonali Bendre shares Ganesh Chaturthi post on Instagram: Missing celebrations back home, but still feeling blessed)

Updated Date: Sep 14, 2018 10:38 AM

