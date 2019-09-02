Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre wish their fans
The 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesh began today. Though it is celebrated throughout the country, the state of Maharashtra especially observes it with great vigour and gaiety. The city is known for organising some of the most famous Ganesh mandals.
Several celebrities greeted the nation on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Known to celebrate the festival with a lot of fervour, Shilpa Shetty was spotted gearing up for it a day before Ganesh Chaturthi.
Check out all the posts here
View this post on Instagram
#shilpashetty begins #ganpatifestival2019 as she arrives in Chinchpokli for #ganpati 🙏@viralbhayani
Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of herself in traditional attire with a Ganesha idol in the background
We have a tradition of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the entire family and friends. Wishing each and every one of you a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!#GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/4GMaySDDWZ
— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 2, 2019
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! See the 108 Ganeshas in the main figure of Ganesh ji in the picture below & be blessed pic.twitter.com/hjL20zdEZr
— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) September 2, 2019
South star Mahesh Babu also extended his wishes on Twitter
Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi🙏 May the grace of God keep enlightening your lives and bless you always 😊 #GaneshChaturthi2019 pic.twitter.com/BckRR3b92x
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 2, 2019
Arjun Kapoor posted a video of himself and insisted on the importance of eco-friendly Ganesha idol in the video.
May the blessings of Lord Ganesha be with you and your family forever! Happy #GaneshChaturthi to everyone. pic.twitter.com/FFjynnZhr0
— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 2, 2019
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 2, 2019
Shree Vakratunda mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha
Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvada
May Lord Ganesha bless you with all the health, happiness & success.
Happy #GaneshChaturthi!
— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 2, 2019
Ganpati Bappa Morya!
Traditionally we made clay idols and then immersed them in water to denote the Birth Cycle of Lord Ganesha/Ganpati who was created from Clay/Earth.
Visarjan in its own way talks about… https://t.co/5ZhdWoUQdj
— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 2, 2019
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 2, 2019
Sonali Bendre, who was diagnosed with cancer in July 2018, took to Instagram to share an emotional note on the festival. Sonali was living in USA for a long time for her treatment before she returned to India in December last year.
View this post on Instagram
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite festivals and I really missed celebrating it at home last year... Was part of the Aarti via FaceTime! I'm so glad to be back this year, healthier and stronger, celebrating with my family. I truly believe if there’s faith, it reflects more on the inside...in the dialogue between you and your God... so don't lose that essence. Once again, we’ve taken the route of bringing an eco-friendly Ganesha & we’ll also immerse the Lord in our home 🙏🏻 May this Ganesh Chaturthi bring health, happiness and new beginnings to everyone, and may we all have the strength to overcome the obstacles that come our way. सर्वांना गणेश चतुर्थीच्या शुभेच्छा. 😄 गणपती बाप्पा मोरया
A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on
May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles from your life. Wishing you and your family a very #HappyGaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/u19WrGn7nW
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 2, 2019
Updated Date: Sep 02, 2019 13:02:43 IST