Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre wish their fans

The 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesh began today. Though it is celebrated throughout the country, the state of Maharashtra especially observes it with great vigour and gaiety. The city is known for organising some of the most famous Ganesh mandals.

Several celebrities greeted the nation on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Known to celebrate the festival with a lot of fervour, Shilpa Shetty was spotted gearing up for it a day before Ganesh Chaturthi.

Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of herself in traditional attire with a Ganesha idol in the background

We have a tradition of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the entire family and friends. Wishing each and every one of you a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!#GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/4GMaySDDWZ — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 2, 2019

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! See the 108 Ganeshas in the main figure of Ganesh ji in the picture below & be blessed pic.twitter.com/hjL20zdEZr — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) September 2, 2019

South star Mahesh Babu also extended his wishes on Twitter

Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi🙏 May the grace of God keep enlightening your lives and bless you always 😊 #GaneshChaturthi2019 pic.twitter.com/BckRR3b92x — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 2, 2019

Arjun Kapoor posted a video of himself and insisted on the importance of eco-friendly Ganesha idol in the video.

May the blessings of Lord Ganesha be with you and your family forever! Happy #GaneshChaturthi to everyone. pic.twitter.com/FFjynnZhr0 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 2, 2019

Shree Vakratunda mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha

Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvada

May Lord Ganesha bless you with all the health, happiness & success.

Happy #GaneshChaturthi! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 2, 2019

Ganpati Bappa Morya! Traditionally we made clay idols and then immersed them in water to denote the Birth Cycle of Lord Ganesha/Ganpati who was created from Clay/Earth. Visarjan in its own way talks about… https://t.co/5ZhdWoUQdj — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 2, 2019

Sonali Bendre, who was diagnosed with cancer in July 2018, took to Instagram to share an emotional note on the festival. Sonali was living in USA for a long time for her treatment before she returned to India in December last year.

May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles from your life. Wishing you and your family a very #HappyGaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/u19WrGn7nW — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 2, 2019

