Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre wish their fans

FP Staff

Sep 02, 2019 13:02:43 IST

The 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesh began today. Though it is celebrated throughout the country, the state of Maharashtra especially observes it with great vigour and gaiety. The city is known for organising some of the most famous Ganesh mandals.

Several celebrities greeted the nation on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Known to celebrate the festival with a lot of fervour, Shilpa Shetty was spotted gearing up for it a day before Ganesh Chaturthi.

Check out all the posts here


#shilpashetty begins #ganpatifestival2019 as she arrives in Chinchpokli for #ganpati 🙏@viralbhayani

Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of herself in traditional attire with a Ganesha idol in the background

South star Mahesh Babu also extended his wishes on Twitter

Arjun Kapoor posted a video of himself and insisted on the importance of eco-friendly Ganesha idol in the video.

Sonali Bendre, who was diagnosed with cancer in July 2018, took to Instagram to share an emotional note on the festival. Sonali was living in USA for a long time for her treatment before she returned to India in December last year.


Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite festivals and I really missed celebrating it at home last year... Was part of the Aarti via FaceTime! I'm so glad to be back this year, healthier and stronger, celebrating with my family. I truly believe if there’s faith, it reflects more on the inside...in the dialogue between you and your God... so don't lose that essence. Once again, we’ve taken the route of bringing an eco-friendly Ganesha & we’ll also immerse the Lord in our home 🙏🏻 May this Ganesh Chaturthi bring health, happiness and new beginnings to everyone, and may we all have the strength to overcome the obstacles that come our way. सर्वांना गणेश चतुर्थीच्या शुभेच्छा. 😄 गणपती बाप्पा मोरया

Updated Date: Sep 02, 2019 13:02:43 IST

