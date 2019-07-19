Gandii Baat Season 3: Rushali Arora returns to television with AltBalaji erotic antholgy

After setting the digital space on fire with its first two seasons, ALTBalaji’s Gandii Baat is back again to take the nation by storm as it drops the trailer of the third season of the series. The erotic web series grabbed eyeballs and became the talk of the town not only in India but across the globe. Owing to its bold themes, the franchise of Gandii Baat is once again set to attract the audiences and leave them asking for more in its third season.

With the current generation audience being more vocal and open-minded about sensuality, the show is a depiction of some real-life incidents, that no one speaks about. The trailer of the third season gives us a sneak-peek into the four stories titled, 'Harpreet weds Harpreet', 'Rajkumar', 'Honeymoon on wheels' and 'Sonam Chadh Gaye'. Featuring Lalit Bisht, Rushali Arora, Bhawsheel Sahni, Rishikesh Ingley, Shiny Dixit, Sheeva Rana, amongst others, this four-episode series is definitely something that audiences can’t wait to look forward to.

Check out the trailer here

Commenting on the launch, actor Lalit Bisht said, “The success of previous seasons is not hidden from anyone and I am glad that I got the opportunity to be a part of its new season. I feel that the show is way ahead of its time and is progressive in multiple ways. Everyone associated with the show is experimenting with issues and real life incidents that probably are brushed under the carpet or are considered taboo. I am really looking forward to the launch.”

Speaking about her comeback and trailer launch, Rushali Arora quipped, “I've done several shows with Ekta Kapoor in the past and it is absolutely fantastic to be making a comeback with a show like this. ALTBalaji has voiced its opinion against the taboos existing in the Indian society through Gandii Baat which is really commendable. I am very excited for the launch of the series and with everyone waiting to see what’s in store, I hope the show reaches new heights and sets a new benchmark.”

In Seasons 1 and 2, the audiences witnessed exciting love stories on screen. Renowned names like Flora Saini, Anveshi Jain, Pradeep Duhan, Rahul Jaitley, Sonam Arora, Aman Maheshwari, Nazneen amongst others were seen raising the bar with their bold performances.

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2019 15:56:27 IST