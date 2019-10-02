You are here:

Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit Sunny Deol pay tribute on Bapu's 150th birth anniversary

As India celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today, several celebrities took to social media to pay tributes to the Father of the Nation.

Salman Khan shared a video on his Twitter account and urged his followers to pay attention to the Fit India movement and keep India clean.

"Today, it's Gandhi Jayanti. Celebrate it with fervour and give a lot of attention to the Fit India movement. Also, keep India clean which means, clean India, clean Indian, fit India and fit Indian," said Salman in the video.

#GandhiJayanti k is mauke pe, Bhai ne bola aapko message dene ko...

aur Chulbul Pandey is ready! @PMOIndia @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/qmL1WpflK2 — Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 1, 2019

Actor-politician Sunny Deol wished fans on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandi and on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Madhur Bhandarkar insisted on contributing to the growth and development of the country as a tribute to Gandhi.

Dia Mirza stressed on the value of non-violence and urged followers to remember "universal law of love".

On our Mahatma’s #GandhiJayanti let us all remember the value of Ahimsa - Non-violence: against nature, people and communities and the universal law of love that connects us all to each other and to nature. #GandhiAt150 pic.twitter.com/K6BZE2d57Y — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 2, 2019

Paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Madhuri Dixit wished for the late leader's teachings to stay with us.

Paying my humble tribute to Gandhi ji who moved the world with kindness and compassion. May his teachings stay with us through generations! #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/A8YO87LKAC — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) October 2, 2019

Ajay Devgn, Sonam Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty also paid homage to Bapu.

“The future depends on what we do in the present."

- Mahatma Gandhi.

On the occasion of the 150th Gandhi Jayanti today, let's pledge to do all that we can to move towards a healthier, cleaner, and fitter nation.#GandhiJayanti #150thGandhiJayanti #FatherOfTheNation #MahatmaGandhi pic.twitter.com/y7XMsDk8dt — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) October 2, 2019

This Gandhi Jayanti, let's take a moment to remember Mahatma Gandhi’s great teachings of love, honesty and compassion. We are incredibly lucky to have him as the father of our great nation.#HappyGandhiJayanti — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) October 2, 2019

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2019 13:03:52 IST