Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit Sunny Deol pay tribute on Bapu's 150th birth anniversary

FP Staff

Oct 02, 2019 12:09:07 IST

As India celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today, several celebrities took to social media to pay tributes to the Father of the Nation.

Salman Khan shared a video on his Twitter account and urged his followers to pay attention to the Fit India movement and keep India clean.

"Today, it's Gandhi Jayanti. Celebrate it with fervour and give a lot of attention to the Fit India movement. Also, keep India clean which means, clean India, clean Indian, fit India and fit Indian," said Salman in the video.

Actor-politician Sunny Deol wished fans on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandi and on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Madhur Bhandarkar insisted on contributing to the growth and development of the country as a tribute to Gandhi.

Dia Mirza stressed on the value of non-violence and urged followers to remember "universal law of love".

Paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Madhuri Dixit wished for the late leader's teachings to stay with us.

Ajay Devgn, Sonam Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty also paid homage to Bapu.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2019 13:03:52 IST

