#GameOfThronesEve: Twitterati gear up for final season of HBO's epic fantasy series

Despite author George RR Martin complaining that season 8 should not be the final instalment of Game of Thrones, end is nigh for the record-breaking HBO medieval fantasy show.

As the series gears up for its final season premiere, fans have gone into a frenzy preparing for the final showdown, scheduled to take place on 14 April. #GameOfThronesEve has also been trending on Twitter.

One more sleep before the new season starts. I’d take it while you can. #forthethrone @GameOfThrones — John Bradley (@johnbradleywest) April 13, 2019

I made some last minute Game of Thrones themed snacks to bring to work in celebration (and mourning) of the final season premiering tomorrow. @HBO pic.twitter.com/X2WK39NIzU — Caleb (@CalebKesler) April 13, 2019

I’m so not ready for the end, but can’t wait for it to begin https://t.co/UYJ77KKmqQ — Roger White (@mr_rawhite) April 13, 2019

I have been watching this show since 2013. I thought I'd hate it and was just humouring my bestie. Binge watching the first two seasons distracted me from the grief I was suffering at the time. Now it's the last "Game of Thrones Eve", I'm gonna miss this show. pic.twitter.com/sqLDWXRuMZ — I am The Candy (@Pleezah) April 13, 2019

Around this time tomorrow night I'm gonna be losing my shit. #GameOfThronesEve — Pilar Coyt (@pilar92) April 14, 2019

#GameOfThronesEve rewatch...S4E10, watching the Hound beg Aria to kill him and wanting her to, not because of hatred but empathy, is one of the biggest turns of emotion towards a character in the show. pic.twitter.com/FzMsaF2jv0 — Louis Phil (@RealLouisPhil) April 13, 2019

Honestly, the only thing that matters in my life right now, is that @GameOfThrones starts back tomorrow. #GameOfThronesEve pic.twitter.com/Y6Aajfc2fU — Kyrit (@IAmKyrit) April 14, 2019

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2019 11:32:59 IST

