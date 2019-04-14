#GameOfThronesEve: Twitterati gear up for final season of HBO's epic fantasy series
Despite author George RR Martin complaining that season 8 should not be the final instalment of Game of Thrones, end is nigh for the record-breaking HBO medieval fantasy show.
As the series gears up for its final season premiere, fans have gone into a frenzy preparing for the final showdown, scheduled to take place on 14 April. #GameOfThronesEve has also been trending on Twitter.
One more sleep before the new season starts. I’d take it while you can. #forthethrone @GameOfThrones
— John Bradley (@johnbradleywest) April 13, 2019
@stassi @GameOfThrones Getting ready for GoT S8! pic.twitter.com/GItdlCN50h — SantoroAce (@SantoroAce) April 13, 2019
I made some last minute Game of Thrones themed snacks to bring to work in celebration (and mourning) of the final season premiering tomorrow. @HBO pic.twitter.com/X2WK39NIzU
— Caleb (@CalebKesler) April 13, 2019
I’m so not ready for the end, but can’t wait for it to begin https://t.co/UYJ77KKmqQ — Roger White (@mr_rawhite) April 13, 2019
I have been watching this show since 2013. I thought I'd hate it and was just humouring my bestie. Binge watching the first two seasons distracted me from the grief I was suffering at the time. Now it's the last "Game of Thrones Eve", I'm gonna miss this show. pic.twitter.com/sqLDWXRuMZ
— I am The Candy (@Pleezah) April 13, 2019
On this #gameofthroneseve, I hope you’re caught up! If not... pic.twitter.com/CC3vDe51Rd — Funmi (Foo-me) (@funmiadagun) April 13, 2019
Around this time tomorrow night I'm gonna be losing my shit. #GameOfThronesEve
— Pilar Coyt (@pilar92) April 14, 2019
#GameOfThronesEve rewatch...S4E10, watching the Hound beg Aria to kill him and wanting her to, not because of hatred but empathy, is one of the biggest turns of emotion towards a character in the show. pic.twitter.com/FzMsaF2jv0 — Louis Phil (@RealLouisPhil) April 13, 2019
Honestly, the only thing that matters in my life right now, is that @GameOfThrones starts back tomorrow. #GameOfThronesEve pic.twitter.com/Y6Aajfc2fU
— Kyrit (@IAmKyrit) April 14, 2019
Updated Date: Apr 14, 2019 11:32:59 IST
