Game Over box office collection: Taapsee Pannu's psychological thriller racks up Rs 2.91 cr in two days

Taapsee Pannu's latest film, Game Over, has collected Rs 2.91 crore since its release on 14 June. Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, the movie released in three languages — Hindi (dubbed), Tamil and Telugu.

On its opening day, the film hauled in Rs 97 lakh in total (across three languages). The second day witnessed a staggering growth, minting as much as Rs 1.94 crore in all three languages. On both the days, the box office numbers for its Hindi-dubbed version were higher than the Tamil and Telugu versions.

The whopping rise in the figures on its second day could be attributed to the positive word-of-mouth. Moreover, collections remained unaffected despite the film being leaked online by the notorious piracy website TamilRockers, a day after its theatrical release.

The film follows Taapsee's character, who suffers from what is termed as 'anniversary reaction', in which patients tend to reminisce about a particular scarring incident every year, on the day it occurred. The actress' character is seen suffering from unknown threats which haunt her at night, making it impossible for her to sleep.

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2019 15:36:50 IST