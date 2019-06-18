Game Over box office collection: Taapsee Pannu's psychological thriller amasses Rs 6.09 cr

The box office numbers of Game Over on the fourth day of release stood at Rs 1.14 crore, bringing the total up to Rs 6.09 crore. Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, the movie released in three languages — Hindi (dubbed), Tamil and Telugu.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the Hindi version managed to rake in Rs 2.48 crore through the four days, while the Tamil and Telugu versions brought in Rs 1.90 crore and Rs 1.71 crore respectively. These figures are a clear hike from its performance on Friday, which brought in a sum total of only Rs 97 lacs across all three languages.

Check out Game Over's box office performance after four days

The film follows Taapsee's character, who suffers from what is termed as 'anniversary reaction', in which patients tend to reminisce about a particular scarring incident every year, on the day it occurred. The actress' character is seen suffering from unknown threats which haunt her at night, making it impossible for her to sleep.

Immediately after its release, Game Over was promptly leaked online by Tamilrockers website, infamous for illegally releasing prints of films like 2.0, Avengers: Endgame, De De Pyaar De and the like.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2019 16:15:10 IST