Game of Thrones: Winterfell, King's Landing and other Northern Ireland sets to open as tourist attractions

HBO intends to turn several iconic Game of Thrones filming locations in Northern Ireland like Stark residence Winterfell, King's Landing and Castle Black of the Night's Watch into tourist attractions, reports Variety. The network also plans to launch Game of Thrones Legacy Experience and include a tour of the sets that will feature props, costumes and other production material.

"HBO is thrilled to celebrate the work of the Game of Thrones creative team and crew by preserving these locations and inviting fans to visit Northern Ireland and explore Westeros in person,” said Jeff Peters, HBO’s VP of licensing and retail.

The network is working with the tourism board of Northern Ireland on the attractions. John McGrillen, Chief Executive of Tourism for the region, termed this move as a "game-changer" on a global level.

The attractions will also open to public next year after the conclusion of the series.

Game of Thrones recently commenced the production of its eighth and final season, which is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2019. David Benioff and Dan Weiss had in an interview described the last installment as the "biggest thing" they have ever done.

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2018 20:04 PM