Game of Thrones: The Last Watch trailer — Kit Harington tears up at the final table read

HBO has released the trailer of Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, a two-hour documentary set to air a week after the final episode of Game of Thrones season 8 that dives deep into the behind-the-scenes of the show. The documentary will give the viewers an detailed explanation from the show's creators on how they brought the show to an epic conclusion, as well as what the experience has meant for those who have spent years making the long-running show on television.

“This is strange,” says co-showrunner DB Weiss as the preview begins. “Here we are at the last table read — it’s like looking around and seeing your family.” The camera pans to Kit Harington who plays Jon Snow in the show, tearing up as the creators address the table-read session. The documentary highlights the series’ “biggest season ever,” and features clips of massive set designs, prosthetic makeup for characters, and the filming of Emilia Clarke’s last scene as Daenerys Targaryen.

Towards the end of trailer, veteran director David Nutter, who is behind for episodes like the season 8 opener, Winterfell, says “This is a dream job for a director. The show saved my life.”

Check out the trailer here:

HBO's official description reads, "Made with unprecedented access, Game Of Thrones: The Last Watch is an up-close and personal report from the trenches of production, following the crew and the cast as they contend with extreme weather, punishing deadlines and an ever-excited fandom hungry for spoilers."

The Last Watch is set to air on 26 May.

Updated Date: May 15, 2019 12:26:35 IST

