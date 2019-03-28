You are here:

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, HBO's two-hour documentary, to air a week after season 8 finale

FP Staff

Mar 28, 2019 13:13:59 IST

HBO will air a two-hour Game of Thrones documentary this May, capping the final, six-episode season of the mega-popular show and offering fans a one last glimpse, reports Deadline.

A still from Game of Thrones. Image via Twitter/@JonxDanyy

Titled as Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, the documentary will follow the creation of final season of the Emmy Award-winning TV series. The film is directed by British filmmaker Jeanie Finlay who became embedded in the year-long production of Season 8 and documented all the trials and tribulations of ending the ambitious and beloved fantasy series.

Here’s HBO’s description of the doc:

Made with unprecedented access, GAME OF THRONES: THE LAST WATCH is an up-close and personal report from the trenches of production, following the crew and the cast as they contend with extreme weather, punishing deadlines and an ever-excited fandom hungry for spoilers. Much more than a “making of” documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world – and then have to say goodbye to it.

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch will air on 26 May on HBO, one week to the day after the series finale.

Game of Thrones season 8 premieres from 14 April.

