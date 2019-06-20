You are here:

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey reveals a deleted 'traumatic, great moment' could have served Cersei better

FP Staff

Jun 20, 2019 11:22:08 IST

Cersei Lannister's unceremonious death at the end of Game of Thrones has been a talking point ever since the episode was dropped. Lena Headey, who essayed the role of Cersei in the HBO show, had previously admitted that she wanted a better death for her character.

Now, the actor has spoken about a “traumatic, great moment" in season 7 that was razed off at the editing table, which could perhaps given Cersei's arc a satisfactory conclusion.

Cersei and Jaime reunite in the end of Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5. Twitter

Speaking at the Munich Comic-Con in Germany, Headey revealed that the showrunners had initially intended to show Cersei suffer a miscarriage and lose her child with Jaime in season 7. “We shot a scene that never made it into season seven which was where I lose the baby, and it was a really traumatic, great moment for Cersei and it never made it in and I kind of loved doing that because I thought it would have served her differently,” Headey said.

Check out the clip from Munich Comic-Con where Headey speaks about her miscarriage scene

In the seventh season of Game of Thrones, Cersei had claimed that she is pregnant with Jaime's child. However, legions of fans theorised that Cersei's pregnancy was a ploy that she had devised to lure Jaime on her side. She later led Euron Greyjoy to believe that Cersei had been impregnated by him.

The deleted scene could have confirmed her pregnancy and made her death in the arms of Jaime under the tumbling bricks of the Red Keep much more effective.

