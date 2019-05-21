Game of Thrones: Sophie Turner may have revealed a major spoiler about HBO series finale in 2018

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8

Washington: While fans eagerly waited to discover how the highly-anticipated show Game of Thrones ends and absolutely hated getting any spoilers related to the final season, Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the show, may have given a massive spoiler months ago.

The insanely popular show came to an end yesterday, after much speculation, the highly-awaited final season aired on 14 April. The climax of the show was dramatic enough with Bran Stark (played by Isaac Hempstead Wright) being crowned the king of the six kingdoms (excluding Winterfell).

Although the makers of the show kept the ending of the last season under tight wraps, seems like Turner revealed the possible ending about eleven months ago.

Back in June 2018, Turner got herself inked with a Game of Thrones inspired tattoo which included a direwolf, the Stark house sigil along with the words that read 'The pack survives'.

The particular tattoo of Turner sent her fans into a frenzy who thought that she might have given away a massive spoiler. However, Turner denied it saying that it was just a simple quote from the previous season, reported E! News. "People were mad and crazy because they thought you were giving away the final spoiler to the final season," host James Corden said to the actor during an appearance on The Late Late Show.

"When I was getting it done, people advised me not to because it looked like I was giving everything away. But I wasn't! It's just a quote from last season, but everyone figures that the pack really does survive, but it's just a moral that I like to live by," Turner said in 2018.

However, in the end, the pack did survive as all the members of the Stark family remained alive. Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) became the king, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) set sail to explore what's west of Westeros, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) was sent to the Night's Watch but really was free to go live with the Wildlings, and Sansa Stark (Turner) took the North out of the Seven Kingdoms and became Queen in the North.

So it was in a way a major spoiler for all the fans who were desperately waiting to see who survives in the end.

Ahead of the series finale yesterday, Turner took to her Instagram account to pay a heartfelt tribute to the show and her character specifically.

Many other stars including Emilia Clarke, John Bradley-West, Jacob Anderson, Pedro Pascal, Gwendoline Christie, Kristofer Hivju, and Joe Dempsie, took to their Instagram accounts to pay tribute to the HBO show and bid farewells to the characters that became such inextricable parts of their lives.

From months of anticipation and excitement to being shocked with unexpected deaths, the show gave its fans a world full of imagination and a decade long legacy of being one of the most influential shows of its time.

Updated Date: May 21, 2019 12:07:57 IST

