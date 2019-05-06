Game of Thrones showrunners explain Daenerys Targaryen's frame of mind in 'The Last of the Starks'

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4.

The latest episode of Game of Thrones season 8 delved into a crucial plot-line which may change viewers' perceptions about Daenerys Targaryen, one of the protagonists of HBO's fantasy series and one whose claim to the Iron Throne was championed by most till now.

Slowly but steadily, Dany grapples with notions of destroying whatever comes in her way of attaining the throne. Daughter to the Mad King, Aerys II Targaryen, Dany's character arc is dangerously close to her father's in terms of their angry impulses. In a behind-the-scene video, makers DB Weiss and David Benioff provide some insight into Dany's mindset.

The last episode in the eighth season, titled 'The Last of the Starks', sees the Khaleesi becoming more and more insecure of Jon Snow's popularity up north, to a point where she demands that Jon not share news of his lineage with anyone. Dissecting the crucial celebratory scene in Winterfell, Weiss said, "Dany kind of structures the feast scene, in a way. She’s really the person whose emotions and choices are guiding the scene.”

“Things start to shift a little bit when Daenerys calls Gendry forward and names him the new lord of Storm’s End,” Benioff continued. "She’s scarred by the events that just took place but she’s also very much thinking about what Jon Snow told her and she’s really shaken when she sees everyone celebrating with him and talking about what a mad man and what a king he is for getting on a dragon,” Benioff said.

“He has love and respect from these people that even with the gesture she just made, she can’t ever equal,” Weiss continued.

Benioff agreed, noting that Jon's true identity stands as a huge impediment in Dany's claim to the throne, a fact which forced her to beg secrecy from Jon.

This request, as per the creators, introduces "a conflict that plays forward."

The narrative then shifts from Winterfell to King's Landing where Daenerys’ clout is severely challenged when she loses Rhaegal and Missandei in quick succession. “She’s really back where she was at the very beginning. Emotionally, she’s alone in the world and she can’t really trust anybody. Unlike then, she’s extremely powerful and unlike then she’s filled with a rage that’s aimed at one person specifically," Weiss explained.

Missandei’s final words, "Dracarys," are a clear indication to Dany, as per the showrunners. "Missandei knows that her life is over and she’s saying, you know, light them up,” said Benioff.

