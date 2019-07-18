You are here:

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff, Dan B Weiss to skip San Diego Comic-Con appearance

Los Angeles | Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan B Weiss are not going to this year's Comic-Con, HBO has announced. Besides Benioff and Weiss, director Miguel Sapochnik, and actors Iain Glen and Nathalie Emmanuel have also pulled out from the much-anticipated event.

Check out the revised panel announcement here

The network revealed an updated panel line-up for the upcoming San Diego fan event on Wednesday. The actors who will now participate in a panel discussion include Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Conleth Hill (Varys), and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark).

The development comes a day after the hit HBO series broke its own record by garnering a historic 32 Emmy nominations for the final season on Tuesday.

Benioff and Weiss received the nod for writing the much-debated series finale and Sapochnik for directing the Battle of Winterfell episode 'The Long Night'.

However, the final season of Game of Thrones has received extremely polarizing reviews with many fans criticizing the final episodes of the series. A fan petition calling on HBO to remake the final season with "competent writers" has drawn around 1.68 million signatures.

Comic-Con was expected to be the first public appearance by the showrunners since the divisive series finale aired in May.

The premium cable network attributes their absences to production and schedule conflicts, reports Variety. However, HBO had no further comment on the schedule change.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2019 12:50:57 IST