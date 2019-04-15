You are here:

Game of Thrones season 8: Teary-eyed netizens hail Arya Stark-Jon Snow's emotional reunion at Winterfell

FP Staff

Apr 15, 2019 10:19:36 IST

Note: This article contains spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8 premiere

The wait is finally over! The ultimate season of Game of Thrones premiered on 14 April on HBO (simulcast on 15 April on Hotstar Premium in India) and as expected, it was rife with reunions of fan favourite characters, from Arya and the Hound to Tyrion and Sansa. But the reunion that has plucked at the heartstrings of Twitterati the most is the long-awaited reunion of Jon Snow and Arya Stark.

Jon Snow and Arya Stark reunite on Game of Thrones season 8 premiere. Twitter

One may remember that the last time Jon and Arya were seen together was in Winterfell, back in Season 1, when Snow gave his younger sister the sword, Needle, before he left for the Night's Watch.

This time, when they meet, Arya still has the Needle. When he asks her if she ever used it, she replies, “Once or twice”.

The reunion has driven GoT fans to tears and they have taken to Twitter to share their happiness.

