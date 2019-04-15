Game of Thrones season 8: Teary-eyed netizens hail Arya Stark-Jon Snow's emotional reunion at Winterfell

Note: This article contains spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8 premiere

The wait is finally over! The ultimate season of Game of Thrones premiered on 14 April on HBO (simulcast on 15 April on Hotstar Premium in India) and as expected, it was rife with reunions of fan favourite characters, from Arya and the Hound to Tyrion and Sansa. But the reunion that has plucked at the heartstrings of Twitterati the most is the long-awaited reunion of Jon Snow and Arya Stark.

One may remember that the last time Jon and Arya were seen together was in Winterfell, back in Season 1, when Snow gave his younger sister the sword, Needle, before he left for the Night's Watch.

This time, when they meet, Arya still has the Needle. When he asks her if she ever used it, she replies, “Once or twice”.

The reunion has driven GoT fans to tears and they have taken to Twitter to share their happiness.

*Rickon watching the Starks reunite on heaven’s cable #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/huFOCysW8B — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) April 15, 2019

I’ve been waiting for this reunion FOR SO LONG #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/pOsbXjG6tf — meag (@MeagJensenn) April 15, 2019

THIS IS THE FUCKING JON AND ARYA REUNION I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THANK YOU #GAMEOFTHRONES pic.twitter.com/gW8qI8cGGl — GOT SPOILERS 🐉 (@emiliacIarked) April 15, 2019

Damn the Arya and Jon Snow reunion had me tearing up 😖#GameofThrones — avatar1 (@thomas757rblx) April 15, 2019

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2019 10:19:36 IST

