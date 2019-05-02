Game of Thrones season 8: People post funny videos copying Arya Stark's classic move on social media

*This article contains spoilers to the third episode of Game of Thrones season 8.*

The third episode of Game of Thrones brought in widespread acclaim. For the eager fans, the first two episodes were rather low-brow, and most were waiting for some good'ol GoT action. The one character who delivered (and how) was Arya Stark. Having butchered the Night King, Arya became the inevitable star of the Long Night.

Arya's maneuver was, in fact, not the most easy to carry out. When the Night King grabbed Arya by the neck and began chocking her, audiences began imagining the worst. But when Arya stealthily shifted the Valyrian steel dagger to the other hand and decimated the wight, people were elated.

Social media was soon to capitalise on this epic move and people began copying Arya's master move and uploading videos of themselves. Let us have a look at the funniest ones.

Arya a toujours été douée avec le maniement du couteau 👏 Crédits : https://t.co/VUCuRylCEa pic.twitter.com/iChsKUWPpJ — Creapills 💊 (@creapills) May 1, 2019

*Spoiler Alert* Arya’s Night King moment simplified with a Carrot ✅ pic.twitter.com/tBZyeNnit7 — Ben Langley (@BenLangley) May 1, 2019

Updated Date: May 02, 2019

