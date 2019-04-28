Game of Thrones season 8: Our predictions for who will die, from Theon Greyjoy, Brienne of Tarth to Jon Snow

Who doesn't like a good wager?

April is officially the heaviest pop-culture month, with Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones, and predicting who is going to die in each of these two big entertainment events is a guilty pleasure we all have. In the case of Avengers: Endgame, it is a 11-year-long journey that finally meet its end, so we know death is inevitable. But in the case of Game of Thrones, death is a shocking speed-breaker, and even though we're in season 8 of the epic fantasy series, each death comes with a gasp and cuss words (Joffrey and Ramsay Bolton not included).

After two catch-up, mood-setting and emotional episodes, we know the third episode of Game of Thrones is going to be the Battle of Winterfell. We know characters are going die. It may spark off a chain reaction of deaths.

And so, here's a predictions list of who is going to die in the next few episodes of GOT.

This list has been compiled in descending order of most likely to die, to least likely to die.

With inputs from 10 Firstpost editorial team members: Devparna Acharya, Nimish Sawant, Neerja Deodhar, Deven Kanal, Anshu Lal, Suryasarathi Bhattacharya, Aishwarya Sahasrabudhe, Anjali Sharma and Swetha Ramakrishnan.

Greyworm and Jorah Mormont

Votes: 8 each

When two characters start to make promises to each other, you know they are going to be outsmarted by destiny (or in this case show writers). Missandei and Greyworm may not end up together because it is just too good to be true for a show like Game of Thrones. Their love is too pure and we don't deserve that kind of pure happiness. Greyworm's death seems like the logical progression of all the groundwork laid in the past episodes. Happily ever after...what's that?

We aren't sure of Jorah Mormont will get a moment of closure with Dany (we hope), but he's a fighter and will probably die in battle. He may just even be one of the frontliners in the fight against the White Walkers, along with some of the other main characters. He may finally get to die for his queen.

Jaime Lannister and Theon Greyjoy

Votes: 7 each

Theon may die in battle protecting one or all three starks: Bran, Arya and/or Sansa Stark. From someone who betrayed the Starks to now their protector, his arc will be complete with death (so not a bad ending after all?)

Jaime had once said he wants to die in the arms of the woman he loves. It isn't clear if that woman will be Cersei or Brienne (we can't be the only ones who think this is a possibility?), but it is very likely Jaime will die in battle. He'll have a hero's death; a brave knight who was true to his word and passed away with honour. With the kind of transformation he's had, from the pilot episode where he pushes Bran Stark out a window, to fighting for the living, and in a way the North, he has seen the full spectrum of character development. It is time.

Cersei Lannister and Brienne of Tarth

Votes: 6 each

One thing is clear, Cersei isn't dying in any battle. She will probably be killed by someone with vengeance — it could be Arya or Sansa or Daenerys or even Jaime (if we were to go really dark with this predictions' list). Plus there's the Valonqar prophecy. There's a huge chance Cersei and Jaime will die together, maybe also be the cause of each other's deaths. There's also the possibility of Tyrion being the one to kill her. The real wager is here.

Ser Brienne of Tarth has, first and foremost, delivered her promise of protecting the two Stark girls. She may also die on battle protecting either of the two, if not Jaime, therefore fulfilling his "dying in the arms of the woman I love" bit. Plus, we have never seen her happier than in her knighting scene, so it is pretty obvious what is going to follow. (Look what you've made us into, GRRM.)

Ghost and Melisandre

Votes: 5 each

We just saw Ghost again, so it is possible he has an important role to play in one of the coming episodes, but ultimately, this is a death we foresee. Ghost's death is what could trigger Jon into taking an existing battle to the next level (anything can happen, who knows).

"I’ve done my part. I’ve brought ice and fire together. My time whispering in the ears of kings has come to an end. Neither of us is common folk anymore. Oh, I will return dear Spider. One last time. I have to die in this strange country, just like you," Melissandre had told Varys in season 7. She said it already; we didn't even have to predict this one.

Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow

Votes: 4 each

One of the first questions you think of when you think of Jon Snow, is why he was brought back from the death? One of the reasons could be so he could find out about is true identity, as Aegon Targaryen, and further his story with Daenerys. But another solid reason could be that he will be the one to defeat the Night King, and once he serves this purpose, he may die. He will most likely sacrifice himself for Danerys and their baby (yes, we also predict they are going to have a baby together).

Both Dany and Jon Snow/Aegon's deaths may be inevitable if the Night King wins the battle — since the whole story of Game of Thrones is based on the Song of Ice and Fire. It is highly unlikely that both Jon and Daenerys will survive till the end of Game of Thrones. With this season already showing signs of Daenerys' downfall, one of the two will most probably die.

Podrick, Lyanna,Berric Dondarrion and Euron

Votes: 4 each

Has Podrick had too much wine to fight a battle? We will find out in the next episode if his melodious singing will lead to a fierce fight. He has been taught how to fight by Brienne which means he may have a final moment before he is killed.

Lyanna's death may bring some tension in the North, but she is so well-liked it may just be used as a way to further the plot. She may be too young (but no less fiesty) to win a big war like this.

Berric Dondarrion has survived death too many times, it is time. And honestly, if Euron doesn't die, we will be most upset.

Bran and Varys

Votes: 4 each

We know that Bran has planned to offer himself as bait to the Night King's, because it is Bran who he is after. Bran is the brain of the living, and eliminating him means wiping out history.

Varys will most likely die just as Melissandre had predicted, in a foreign land. Whether he will die in battle is not certain.

Missandei, Tormund The Mountain, The Hound

Votes: 3 each

Missandei and Greyworm will most likely die together, but if one had to survive, it would probably be Missandei, since Greyworm will be heavily involved in the battle.

The tag team of Arya and Sansa may kill The Mountain. Both him and The Hound existing or surviving would not mean anything for the show after the war, whether or not Cersei survives.

Tormund has had standout moments in both the episodes of Game of Thrones so far. The Blue eyes joke in episode one, and the Giant's milk story in episode 2 even sparked off a series of memes. This only means one thing: Hero's death.

Arya, Sansa Stark and the Night King all got one vote each, which makes them three characters who are most likely to survive Game of Thrones and the battle. According to these predictions, we may as well ready ourselves for tears, loss and despair. Fun times. Which brings us to our main death prediction in Game of Thrones: Westerosi civilisation.

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2019 09:19:51 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.