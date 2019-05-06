Game of Thrones season 8: How to keep spoilers at bay on Facebook, Twitter with minor tweaks in settings

April 2019 was a rather emotional month for pop culture fans worldwide. As most went offline before Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones premiered, the few who remained were faced with frustrating, unwanted spoilers. With the several leaks of Game of Thrones episodes, just before they officially air online, cnet.com notes a few helpful ways in which such spoilers can be avoided.

Keywords and accounts can be muted on Twitter

1. The notification (bell) icon on the app can be tapped and deactivated. In case of desktops, click on Settings and privacy

2. In Settings, iPhone users can select 'Mute' and then 'Muted Words'; Android users can select 'Muted Words'

3. Tap 'Add' (in iPhone or desktop) or tap the '+' icon (in Android). GoT or Avengers official accounts can be muted in this manner. Viewers can choose popular hashtags like #GameofThrones, #AvengersEndgame or #GoT

4. Select the mute option from your timeline, notifications and from 'anyone'

5. Viewers can then select how long they want the words to remain muted. Options are from 24 hours to 'Forever'. Select time limit and click 'Save'.

Groups and Friends can be 'snoozed' on Facebook

1. Select the group or person you want to 'snooze' through your feed. From the desktop or phone, select the three-dot option on the top of a post

2. Select 'snooze' (person or group) for 30 days. In case viewers want to end the snooze period, they may visit the person/group's profile and end the option by de-selecting it

Spoiler prevention apps can be downloaded

In case it's a desktop, the Chrome plugin Spoiler Protection 2.0 can be downloaded. This extension hide spoilers on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google and news websites. Just the keywords need to be typed in, for example, GoT or Avengers.

For phones, apps like Spoiler Block (available on both iPhone and Android) or Spoilers Blocker (Android) can be used by adding keywords that viewers want to block.

