Game of Thrones season 8: HBO releases new stills of Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Sansa Stark

HBO has released the first looks of most major characters for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones. With new dramatic avatars, many pivotal characters seem to be prepared for a perilous future that awaits them.

The series begins with the King in the North, Jon Snow.

The last season saw Arya Stark in Winterfell which gave fans the hope that Jon and Arya may finally reunite in the eighth season. In the above image, Arya can be seen with her beloved Needle, a sword gifted to her by Jon. Strapped to her waist is also the Valyrian steel dagger that she used on Littlefinger last season.

After having been abandoned by Jaime Lannister, Cersei now only has The Mountain and Qyburn as her close aides.

Daenerys' last appearance saw her with Jon Snow. The Mother of Dragons is seen sporting a fur jacket in the image, which may be owing to the fact that she was in the North last season. Designed by Michele Clapton, Daenerys' costume may well be a hint for a probable face-off with the white-walkers as well.

Jaime's famous walk-away from his beloved Cersei was never explained in the last season in terms of where he was headed. He may be making his way towards Winterfell in an attempt to right his wrongs. Jaime, a character which always drew principally from the Night's Watch could also lead armies into battle against the Army of the Dead.

Tyrion was privy to the biggest secret of season seven, that of the union between Jon and Daenerys. Being the most logical of the lot, Tyrion probably predicted an unfavourable consequence of such a union. This image shows him as disconcerted as he was in the past season.

Sansa Stark will most likely greet Jon and Daenerys into Winterfell. The above image shows Sansa in the same outfit as she had sported in season seven.

Lord Varys is seen in a new black overcoat. He seems to be feeling quite at home in Winterfell.

A smiling Sam Tarly is always a good sign. Sam has not met his friend Jon since the fifth season of Game of Thrones. While Jon was (unsuccessfully) assassinated shortly afterwards, Sam has acquired a family of his own. The final season could lead to the reunion of two best friends.

Bran's complete transformation into the Three-Eyed-Raven may bring in new revelations. He, along with Sam already know the secret of Jon Snow being the trueborn son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, and by consequence, heir to the Iron Throne.

Brienne's stern expression reveals nothing. She seems to be steadfast in her mission to protect Sansa and Arya even in the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones.

Davos Seaworth also looks quite perturbed in the new look. He stood by Jon ever since the latter rebirth from the dead.

The future of Daenerys and Jon still remains ambiguous, but the couple are sure to give fans ample surprises in the last season. Game of Thrones season eight premieres in April, 2019.

Updated Date: Feb 07, 2019 12:01:29 IST