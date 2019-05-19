Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6: Who's made it to the finale, and how they got here

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 — the conclusion of a 73-episode saga — will air on the night 19 May, Sunday (the morning of 20 May, Monday, for us here in India). Before the finale, we take a quick look at the last major characters standing, and how they got here.

At Winterfell

Sansa Stark

First appearance: S1 E1 — 'Winter is Coming'

First words: "Thank you."

We met Sansa as a young lady with dreams of marrying a handsome prince and becoming the queen of the Seven Kingdoms. Over the span of her story, she survived two sadists (Joffrey, Ramsay), a master manipulator (Littlefinger), the most powerful woman in Westeros (Cersei), a crazy aunt (Lysa Arryn), the politics of King's Landing, the slaughter of her family (Ned, Robb, Catelyn, Rickon), the death of her direwolf (Lady), her family home being taken over (by Theon, then the Boltons) and many other setbacks. As Lady of Winterfell, Sansa has come into her own, forging a close bond with the sister she once loved to hate (Arya) and half-brother/cousin Jon.

Bran Stark

First appearance: S1 E1 — 'Winter is Coming'

First words: "Because he was a deserter.

We first saw Bran trying to get his target practice right while Robb and Jon encouraged him, and Ned and Catelyn watched from afar — only to have Arya show him up! From climbing the castle walls to falling off them, discovering the power of his dreams and visions, fleeing Winterfell after the Boltons sack it, travelling beyond the Wall and ultimately evolving into the Three-Eyed Raven — Bran's transformation has been marked. It's been a confusing transition for those who knew him to come to terms with — just as it has been for Bran himself.

Brienne of Tarth

First appearance: S2 E3 — 'What Is Dead May Never Die'

First words: "Your Grace, I ask the honour of a place in your Kingsguard."

Our first sight of Brienne was as she battered Ser Loras Tyrell into submission, in a fight at 'King' Renly Baratheon's camp. In love with Renly, Brienne then asked to be made a member of his Kingsguard — and was grieved at being unable to stop his death at the hands of the shadow wraith birthed by Melisandre. Brienne then swore allegiance to Catelyn Stark, seeking vengeance on Stannis Baratheon for having murdered his brother, even as she had various (mis)adventures with Jaime Lannister on the road to King's Landing. Serving by Sansa's side since she helped take her away from the Boltons' clutches to Jon, Brienne became the first female knight of the Seven Kingdoms, after Jaime knighted her before the Great Battle of Winterfell.

Podrick Payne

First appearance: S2 E2 — 'The Night Lands'

First words: "Apologies, my lord."

Podrick — "the most loyal squire that ever lived" — was put into Tyrion's service when the youngest Lannister sibling officiated as Acting Hand of the King for Joffrey. From being part of a troika with Bronn and Tyrion (and slaying Ser Mandon More for attacking Tyrion), to leaving King's Landing at Tyrion's advice in the run-up to the trial for Joffrey's murder, and becoming Brienne's trusted sidekick — Pod has had quite a journey.

Samwell Tarly

First appearance: S1 E4 — 'Cripples, Bastards, and Broken Things'

First words: "Samwell Tarly of Horn Hill. I mean I was of Horn's Hill. I've come to take the black."

Sam was an utter misfit among the fighting men of Castle Black, but found his place by Maester Aemon's side in the library. Initially protected by Jon, Pyp and Grenn, Sam grows into a steadying influence on Jon — getting him to look at his appointment as Commander Mormont's steward as a positive development, preventing him from deserting the Night's Watch to go join Robb's march against the Lannisters. Sam has shown his courage time and again since those days — be it in helping Gilly escape Craster's Keep, or slaying a White Walker, saving Jorah Mormont from greyscale, studying ways to defeat the Others at the Citadel's library, and helping defend Winterfell against the Dead.

Gilly

First appearance: S2 E2 — 'The Night Lands'

First words: "You shouldn't tough me."

Gilly sought Sam's help in escaping her father, because she didn't want her baby -- if born a boy -- to be sacrificed to the Others. From that time on, she and Little Sam have been Sam's family, travelling with him to Horn Hill, then the Citadel (where she uncovered an archmaester's diary that detailed the annulment of Rhaegar Targaryen and Elia Martell's marriage, and his wedding to Lyanna Stark), and back to Winterfell, where she is now expecting their child.

At King's Landing

Jon Snow

First appearance: S1 E1 — 'Winter is Coming'

First words: "Go on, father's watching."

The "bastard" of Winterfell to Lord Commander of the Night's Watch, King in the North, and rightful heir to the Iron Throne — Jon Snow aka Aegon Targaryen has marked many a milestone on his way to squaring off against Cersei Lannister's forces at King's Landing. Loyal, dutiful to a fault, Jon is in some ways the true inheritor of Ned Stark's legacy. He rallied the Night's Watch against Mance Rayder's attack, made the unpopular decision to help the Wildlings resettle to the south of the Wall, was betrayed by his own brothers for it, reclaimed Winterfell from the Boltons thanks to Sansa's intervention, and forged alliances that helped the North successfully defeat the Army of the Dead. Now he must face Daenerys, his queen.

Ser Davos Seaworth

First appearance: S2 E1 — 'The North Remembers'

First words: "Not now."

The Onion Knight — Ser Davos Seaworth — was Stannis Baratheon's Hand and advisor until the latter's death after the First Battle of Winterfell. His affection for Shireen Baratheon and devotion to Stannis have been matched only by the staunch support he's provided Jon and the other Northerners in the time since.

Arya Stark

First appearance: S1 E1 — 'Winter is Coming'

First words: "Where's the Imp?"

Septa Mordane may have tired of having Arya learn how to stitch and embroider and otherwise act like a lady, but Syrio Forel delighted in her as a pupil. After her father's execution, Arya Stark went from being an adorable little scamp to an angry girl bent on vengeance and finally, a steely assassin. Along the way, she learnt from the people who came into her life: Tywin Lannister, the Hound, Jaqen H'ghar. Seemingly convinced by the Hound to turn away from the pursuit of revenge, the decimation of King's Landing may have given Arya a new target: Daenerys.

Daenerys Targaryen

First appearance: S1 E1 — 'Winter is Coming'

First words: "We've been his guests for over a year and he's never asked us for anything."

Living off Magister Illyrio's largesse in Pentos, married off to a Dothraki warlord so her brother Viserys would get an army of 40,000 men — Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen didn't have the most propitious of beginnings. But her rise was swift and sure — despite several personal setbacks. As Khaleesi beside Drogo to mother of dragons and queen of Meereen, Daenerys had one of the most triumphant arcs of Game of Thrones. But one by one her closest advisors and champions fell, as did her two of her dragons, and then came the revelation that Jon had a more direct claim to the Iron Throne than her. In decimating her enemy (Cersei Lannister), Daenerys also laid waste to much of King's Landing. Now she must confront her legacy as the Queen of the Ashes.

Drogon

First appearance: S1 E10 —

First words: *Screech*

Having hatched along with his siblings (Viserion and Rhaegal), Drogon is Daenerys' biggest and fiercest dragon (for a while, also the one she found most difficult to control). After taking off from Meereen to fly over the Great Grass Sea and Volantis and returning just when Dany needed him the most, Drogon has flown into battle at her command time and again. Will he carry his mother back to Valyria if she was to meet her end at King's Landing?

Tyrion Lannister

First appearance: S1 E1 — 'Winter is Coming'

First words: "It is true what they say about the Northern girls."

The last surviving Lannister of Casterly Rock, Tyrion endeared himself to viewers by striking Joffrey's bratty face (and of course with his wit and charm and perspicacity. From his trip to the Wall, to the dungeons of the Eyrie, to King's Landing to Essos and back — Tyrion's story has had many a twist, but perhaps none so shocking as his slaying of Tywin Lannister and Shae. Tyrion's natural skepticism was won over by Daenerys' desire to "break the wheel". But standing amidst the rubble of King's Landing, Tyrion is sure to be looking back over his role in helping Daenerys capture power in Westeros.

Grey Worm

First appearance: S3 E5 — 'Kissed by Fire'

First words: "Bezy eza izi rigle (This one has the honour)."

As the leader of the Unsullied, Grey Worm took his place in Daenerys' trusted inner circle. Ser Barristan, Daario, Jorah, Missandei may no longer be by their queen's side, but Grey Worm still stands. His plans for a return to Naath after Daenerys' conquest of the Seven Kingdoms was complete is now in tatters due to Missandei's death. Where will Grey Worm go from here?

In the Lands of Always Winter

Tormund Giantsbane

First appearance: S3 E1 — 'Valar Dohaeris'

First words: "I smell a Crow."

Mistaken by Jon for being Mance Rayder, Tormund is nothing short of a force of nature. Beginning as a reluctant comrade then adversary and finally a friend to Jon, Tormund stole our hearts with his obvious admiration for Brienne and his sundry eccentricities.

Ghost

First appearance: S1 E1 — 'Winter is Coming'

First words: Woof? Growl? Mewl?

The direwolf that almost wasn't adopted by the Starks, Ghost survived even when Grey Wind, Lady, Summer and Shaggydog didn't. While Nymeria has long been ranging in the woods of the South, Ghost has (presumably) returned along with Tormund to his real home: the Lands of Always Winter.

Location unknown

Ser Bronn of the Blackwater

First appearance: S1 E4 — 'Cripples, Bastards, and Broken Things'

First words: "You can have my room."

A chance encounter — Bronn happened to be supping at the inn where Catelyn Stark and Ser Rodrick took custody of Tyrion, falsely charging him with the attempt on Bran's life — led to his long and (mostly) fruitful association with the Lannisters. Championing Tyrion against Ser Vardis Egen; fighting in the Battles of the Green Fork, Blackwater Bay and the Goldroad; bringing Shae into Tyrion's life, accompanying Jaime to Dorne to rescue Myrcella and warning them of Cersei's plans to have them killed, Bronn has been a steady companion (and saviour) to both the Lannister brothers. Will he finally get that castle he's always wanted?

Gendry

First appearance: S1 E4 — 'Cripples, Bastards, and Broken Things'

First words: "It's not for sale."

Jon Arryn and Ned Stark both discovered Gendry's identity as Robert Baratheon's bastard, but it wasn't until Melisandre told him that Gendry found out he wasn't just a blacksmith's apprentice from Flea Bottom. Traded by the Brotherhood without Banners to Melisandre, freed by Ser Davos, and then teaming up with Jon to fight the Night King, made Lord of Storm's End by Daenerys, and his marriage proposal turned down by Arya — have we already seen the last of Gendry? Or does he have a final act left?

