Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6: Best memes from series finale include Bran, Brienne, Samwell and Arya

FP Staff

May 20, 2019 14:44:41 IST

For our full coverage of Game of Thrones season 8, click here.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8 finale.

The finale episode of Game of Thrones has released, and with it has released a bevy of memes surrounding the epic sixth and final episode.

While the reactions to the episode have been divisive, there is no doubt that the events of the finale has had a profound impact on the Game of Thrones fandom, who have been invested in the show for nearly a decade.

Over its 73-episode-long run, viewers have placed their bids on the top contenders for the Iron Throne. When it was revealed that Ned Stark's bastard Jon Snow is actually Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen's son, Aegon Targaryen, fans speculated that it would be Jon who finally ascends the Iron Throne.

Bran Stark

Now that Bran Stark is finally crowned the King of the Six Kingdoms, Twitterati are churning out hilarious memes questioning whether he knew all along if he would sit on the throne.

 

 

 

Brienne of Tarth In a scene in the finale, Brienne fills in the pages of the Kingsguard's book, with the details of Jaime's deeds. The netizens have speculated if the book was the infamous The Burn Book from Mean Girls.

Arya Stark Arya Stark leaving to explore west of Westeros has also churned out some funny memes

 

 

Samwell Tarly Samwell Tarly's suggestion of a democratic election of the ruler of the Six Kingdoms was not well received by his medieval compatriots.

 

Updated Date: May 20, 2019 14:44:41 IST

