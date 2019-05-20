Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6: Best memes from series finale include Bran, Brienne, Samwell and Arya

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8 finale.



The finale episode of Game of Thrones has released, and with it has released a bevy of memes surrounding the epic sixth and final episode.

While the reactions to the episode have been divisive, there is no doubt that the events of the finale has had a profound impact on the Game of Thrones fandom, who have been invested in the show for nearly a decade.

Over its 73-episode-long run, viewers have placed their bids on the top contenders for the Iron Throne. When it was revealed that Ned Stark's bastard Jon Snow is actually Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen's son, Aegon Targaryen, fans speculated that it would be Jon who finally ascends the Iron Throne.

Bran Stark

Now that Bran Stark is finally crowned the King of the Six Kingdoms, Twitterati are churning out hilarious memes questioning whether he knew all along if he would sit on the throne.

#BranStark played the real game of thrones.

Master plan to get on the throne.

THE ONE TRUE KING!!!#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/usQAwlXrvA — Likhit Patil (@likhitpatil) May 20, 2019

When you do nothing in the group project but still get the highest scores #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/neJilD97uF — Olabanji Oye (@king_yemix) May 20, 2019

I Understand now, why you wanted to kill everyone. I would do the same #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/zWLSkZxwD6 — snap: queilabrunatt (@QueilaValim) May 20, 2019

Sansa won the popular vote but Bran had the electoral college. — snark hoppus. (@markhoppus) May 20, 2019

Bran laughing at everyone this season watching them kill one another knowing damn well he would take the throne in the end #GOTFinale #GameOfThones #bran #BranStark pic.twitter.com/PFheWaxbX7 — Trash Can Alana (Tonya) (@effysmith4) May 20, 2019

But really tho, when #Bran said “why do you think I came all this way” my jaw was like... BRUHH #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/6vd6NFQlCL — George Dufour (@GDIII_2014) May 20, 2019

#gameofthrones #gameofthronesfinale Tyrion: We all know how horrible offspring of the king can be... [Joffrey has entered the chat] pic.twitter.com/GGTXxIMRXX — Daisy (@DaisyWhen) May 20, 2019

Drogon destroyed the iron throne because it knew bran had a new seat#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/oyc0jUxKUr — tobofre (@tobofre) May 20, 2019

Brienne of Tarth In a scene in the finale, Brienne fills in the pages of the Kingsguard's book, with the details of Jaime's deeds. The netizens have speculated if the book was the infamous The Burn Book from Mean Girls.

“Jaime Lannister is the nastiest skank bitch I’ve ever met. DO NOT TRUST HIM. He is a fugly slut!” #GameOfThronesFinale #DemThrones #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Fv4i1c0DBj — Kristen (@xo_kristenleigh) May 20, 2019

what brienne really wanted to write in that knight book: #GameofThrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/MkuoNrzD6q — liz | GoT & the 100 spoilers (@octannibalblake) May 20, 2019

The funniest moment of the whole thing, btw, is all these lords fighting for like two millennia for the throne and then Tyrion gives a three-minute speech and everyone's like "ahhh lmao eff it yeah give it to the kid in the chair" — Nate Scott (@aNateScott) May 20, 2019

Arya Stark Arya Stark leaving to explore west of Westeros has also churned out some funny memes

ARYA STARK > CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS — h (@youresoartdeco) May 20, 2019

TYRION: People love stories. And no one has a better story than Bran ARYA, WHO LEARNED SHAPE-SHIFTING AND MURDERED THE INVINCIBLE ICE KING OF DEATH: Bran has what now — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) May 20, 2019

me sneaking onto aryas ship to leave with her forever #AryaStark pic.twitter.com/wIhEEtS8Hi — chloe (@tokyochlo) May 20, 2019

Give us the Adventures of Arya Stark "Beyond Westoros". And we will forgive the poor writing of season8#GameOfThrones #AryaStark#GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/pPDh1Ab34u — Mike.C✪ (@Official_MikeC) May 20, 2019

Samwell Tarly Samwell Tarly's suggestion of a democratic election of the ruler of the Six Kingdoms was not well received by his medieval compatriots.

Samwell Tarly trying to introduce democracy into Westoros #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/arVa3Bg3Tm — Yuforia Studio (@YuforiaStudio) May 20, 2019

