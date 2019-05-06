Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 preview: Daenerys Targaryen prepares to face her deadliest nemesis

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4.

Game of Thrones episode 4 ended on a rather high-strung note. As Daenerys Targaryen seemingly struggles to get her stronghold in the Last War, Cersei Lannister shrewdly strips Khaleesi of her aids. The preview of episode 5 is cryptic, showing little but significant developments.

The opening sequence depicts a worried Tyrion walking up to Dany, as she looks on towards King's Landing, forlorn and contemplative. Tyrion's job as the Queen's Hand has definitely become way more difficult now that Dany is obsessed with the Iron Throne, a fact alluded to in episode 4, by Lord Varys.

Jon Snow's armies have approached King's Landing in the new episode. A long shot shows Euron Greyjoy's reinforcements face Jon's troops.

Clocking in at a good 73 minutes, the fourth episode may well just have been a precursor to the destruction that the Last War will bring in the upcoming final two episodes, not to mention the casualties.

Viserion was already captured by the Night King, as seen in season 7. Episode 4 brought in yet another unexpected death, with Rhaegal falling prey to Euron's atrocities. Thus, Dany's children seem vulnerable at this juncture, even before she officially begins the Last War with the presently indomitable Cersei.

Game of Thrones premieres every Monday at 6:30 am on Hotstar Premium.

Watch the preview here.

Updated Date: May 06, 2019 10:31:06 IST

