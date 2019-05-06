You are here:

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4: Twitter breaks into funny memes around Brienne, Jaime, Gendry

See our full Game of Thrones coverage here.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4.

Episode 4 of the eighth season of Game of Thrones was both unexpected and thrilling for fans worldwide. Having vanquished the Night King in the Great War, Daenerys Targaryen's remaining troops make arrangements to face Cersei Lannister at King's Landing. However, Dany is met with a bleak chain of events as she goes on lose her closest aids in the process.

Social media erupted in a deluge of memes post the episode, where fans and audiences voiced their opinion on the several heartbreaking updates that the new episode introduces. Here are some of the witty ones.

The moment Brianne realized she should have gone home with Tormund and that love is a lie #GameofThronesseason8episode4 pic.twitter.com/bKSfbIdyFp — justiceforghost🐺 (@madi_nova) May 6, 2019

#GameofThronesseason8episode4 Daenerys: We’re going to rush Kings Landing whether you like it or not. Arya + Sansa: pic.twitter.com/X4fxP5KWwL — H. (@hanadep) May 6, 2019

What do you say to the god of marriage? Not today #GOTS8E4 #GameofThronesseason8episode4 — garugarcia87 (@garugarcia87) May 6, 2019

Everyone thinks it’s going to be Dany or Jon on the throne when I know damn well it’s going to be Sansa. She’s already setting it up. Ya just watch. #GameofThronesseason8episode4 pic.twitter.com/b1AnYSfsN7 — Tonie Watson (@TonieWatson4) May 6, 2019

The entire Game of Thrones fandom after #GameofThronesseason8episode4: pic.twitter.com/ZnhuBUXFpz — Ace Coordinator Mary (@CoordinatorMary) May 6, 2019

Tyrion: Do it to save your baby

Euron who just found out she was pregnant today: #GameofThones #GameofThronesseason8episode4 pic.twitter.com/jFD9ZSd9d0 — SB (@sarahbaileyg) May 6, 2019

Me watching the dragons fly over Dragonstone VS me after that scene#GameOfThrones #GameofThronesseason8episode4 #dracarys pic.twitter.com/FdJkUriDsv — Inora Faolan (@InoraFaolan) May 6, 2019

Jon snow after remembering that she is his auntie #GameofThronesseason8episode4 pic.twitter.com/foC7HhbsBb — Raneem Jaghoub (@JaghoubRaneem) May 6, 2019

Oh come on Sansa I was on your team and now you can't even keep a promise #GameofThronesseason8episode4 pic.twitter.com/IpM2rwBXV5 — Iesha Armstrong (@ieshachirps) May 6, 2019

I’m chilling because Bran is chilling. He already knows what’s going to happen. #GameofThronesseason8episode4 pic.twitter.com/u1mDPnsx79 — Tonie Watson (@TonieWatson4) May 6, 2019

"I just don't see how Danny could turn into a mad queen" *Episode 4* hold my Giants milk#GameofThronesseason8episode4 #GameofThones #GoT pic.twitter.com/mjsy3T2iHW — allthethrones (@allthethrones) May 6, 2019

Updated Date: May 06, 2019 15:55:15 IST

