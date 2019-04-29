Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3: Who died and who survived the Great War at Winterfell?

Disclaimer : The following article contains spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3

The Long Night came to Winterfell and how. In the much-anticipated Battle of Winterfell, the third episode of Game of Thrones season 8, knights, foot soldiers, dragons and Dothraki all fought death as the Night King marched into the castle with his army.

A lot happened in the battle sequence of the Great War, heroes rose and fell. There were some chaotic moments, leaving the fates of a few quite uncertain. Yet, there were some who have definitely made it through. Among the survivors at the end of the third episode were: Jon, Arya, Bran, Daenerys, Tormund, Gendry, Brienne, Jaime, Pod, Tyrion, Sansa, Missandei, Varys, Gilly, Little Sam, Sandor, and Davos.

Contrary to several predictions, Grey Worm is alive and well and appears in the trailer for episode 4, so does Jon's dragon Rhaegal. And below is a list of those who fell fighting the ultimate enemy, death.

The Night King et al: The living fought against the dead and life prevailed. The army of the dead, including Viseryon, the ice dragon fell as the wolf-girl dealt a lethal blow to the Night King's heart putting an end to the Great War.

The Mormonts: The little lady of Bear Island, Lyanna Mormont who gets badly injured fighting a giant, lost her life sticking a dragonglass dagger into his eyes, a befitting death for a brave leader. Jorah Mormont, Daenerys' most trusted friend and advisor, and the formerly exiled heir to Bear Island, also falls during the war. Fiercely loyal to his queen, Mormont dies doing his duty, protecting his queen.

Theon Greyjoy: Theon's death was inevitable and yet when he falls in the Godswood protecting Bran from the Night King, there is incredible pain in the scene, in his last act to atone for all the wrong he had done to Bran and to Winterfell, which Bran tells him, was 'home.'

Lord Commander Edd Tollett: The only man of the original clique, comprising Edd, Jon, Grenn, Pyp and Sam, to still be in the Night's Watch, took a knife protecting his fellow brother, Tarly. The last Lord Commander of the watch, he died protecting the realms of men.

Beric Dondarrion: The Lord of Light kept bringing Dondarrion back to life for a reason, which, it would seem, was to protect Arya Stark at one of the most crucial moments in the battle. With his purpose served, he dies, leaving Arya to become the saviour in this war.

Melisandre: As the battle rages on, the priestess from Asshai reminds Arya Stark of their conversation from a long time ago, that she would shut many eyes: "brown eyes, green eyes, blue eyes". "What do we say to the God of Death," she asks her as the Stark girl races out of the room, understanding the implications of the fire priestess' words. When she arrives at Winterfell, not long before the battle, she lights the arakhs of the Dothraki and during the chaos, when all seems lost, lights the trenches along the castle walls to hold of the dead for at least a while. With her purpose complete, as the dead fall, so does Melisandre walk out into the snow. Ser Davos Seaworth watches as her necklace falls and an old lady sinks to the ground.

