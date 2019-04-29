Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3: The crypts of Winterfell weren't the 'safest' place to hide from the Night King

Disclaimer: The following post contains major spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3.

For those who managed to peak through the dark clouds of the 82-minute-long third episode, they realised that the crypts of Winterfell, dubbed to be the 'safest' place to hide from the wights, was not really as safe.

Fans were aware that the subterranean parts of the castle would play an elemental role in this season, considering a few of the major characters, including Sansa, Tyrion, Varys, Missandei and Gilly, were inside those crypts while the battle ravaged the innards of Winterfell.

Moreover, one of the initial clips released before the premiere showed the Stark sisters and Jon walking in the dark stone basement of Winterfell before they come across their own shrines. The Aftermath teaser also appears to show Robert’s feather and a direwolf statue guarding the crypt entrance.

For the uninitiated, the crypts of Winterfell have been long part of the Stark lineage — all the dead family members are buried there. Hence, many had postulated that the dead Starks could rise from their tombs when the dead comes. After all, one of the many powers of the Night King is to raise the dead from their grave.

The crypts of Winterfell was logically thought to be the safest place, because it is hidden, underground and hard to reach. But as all misguided truisms serve to underscore the dramatic irony, the 'safest place' was too infiltrated by the Army of the Dead, putting lives of those seeking refuge there, in jeopardy.

Most of the characters in the crypt may have escaped unscathed, but the dark basement may not have been the ideal place to hide after all.

