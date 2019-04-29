Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3: Sophie Turner congratulates Maisie Williams on heroic Arya Stark moment

The third episode of Game of Thrones season 8 brought with it a saviour of the living. Arya Stark plunged a hole in the Night King's heart, thereby saving humanity from the threat of extinction. Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the HBO juggernaut, has congratulated her on-screen sister and off-screen friend Maisie Williams for that badass move in a Twitter post.

sophie turner reacts to arya killing the night king pic.twitter.com/1ZImSwXtTo — Game Of Thrones News (@gameofupdates) April 29, 2019

In today's episode of Game of Thrones, Melisandre predicted that the younger Stark sister will fulfill the prophesy of killing the one with blue eyes. In a heroic moment, Arya then fulfilled the prophesy as she killed the Night King.

The last time we saw the Stark sisters together was when they wait for the Army of the Dead as the Long Night befalls Winterfell. After convincing Sansa to retreat to the crypts, Arya gives her a dagger and advises her to "Stick 'em with the pointy end" if wights were to attack her. The moment reminds one of Jon's words to Arya after gifting her the Needle.

