Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2: Twitter is ecstatic about Jaime Lannister knighting Brienne of Tarth

Just as Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 came to an end, Twitter was already talking about Jaime knighting Brienne of Tarth in the last few scenes of the episode. It was an emotional one, that saw Tyrion Lannister, Tormund Giantsbane — who wasn't leaving any opportunity to hit on "the big lady" aka Brienne — Jamie Lannister, Ser Davos, Podrick and Jorah Mormont huddled near the fire in a room in Wintefell, knowing fully well that the Army of the Dead are marching toward the North, and would reach their doorstep in merely a couple of hours.

Acknowledging that this may be their last night alive, Tyrion has a kind word to say about everyone in the room. He reminds them that they all fought against the Starks at some point in their lives and yet they were here in Winterfell right now, fighting alongside each other. He drunkenly calls Brienne, "Ser" and then takes his word back. When Tormund asks him why, Brienne tells him a woman cannot be a knight due to tradition. To this, Tormund says, "F*** tradtion." Jaime catches on and reminds everyone that an existing Knight can appoint a new one. He then goes on to knight Brienne.

Here are some of the most interesting reactions to this scene in Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2:

Tormund when he sees Jamie chatting up Brienne#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/4694sYBZJI — Bilal (@BilzZ22) April 22, 2019

Me watching Brienne getting knighted pic.twitter.com/13tdGdWOfE — Victoria Aveyard (@VictoriaAveyard) April 22, 2019

LOOK HOW HAPPY BRIENNE IS AFTER BECOMING A KNIGHT SHE DESERVES THIS SO MUCH #GAMEOFTHRONES pic.twitter.com/mZYpd0aOUB — GOT SPOILERS (@emiliacIarked) April 22, 2019

Let's remember this moment. In the name of the warrior, I charge you to be brave. In the name of the father, I charge you to be just. In the name of the mother, I charge you to defend the innocent. Arise, Brienne of Tarth, A knight of the seven kingdoms.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/cQVgO1iiVp — Aylin (@aylinn_chang) April 22, 2019

Get a man that thinks of you the same way Tormund always thinks of Brienne #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Vi1P2liH6A — Half Grodd Half Shark (@ThiccGrodd) April 22, 2019

First ever appearance of a full-on smile by Lady Brienne of Tarth. So, we know the end is near.#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/MEvk74pDuO — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 22, 2019

The Tormund-Brienne-Jaime love triangle is the comedic relief we need but not the comedic relief we deserve #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/1HkKVtu4Ac — Megan without an H (@WithoutMegan) April 22, 2019

Tormund #ForTheThrone The best scene... pic.twitter.com/dU3tCw7hDE — RohiniShiv (@rohinie_shiv) April 22, 2019

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2019 08:46:36 IST

