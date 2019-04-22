You are here:

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2: Twitter is ecstatic about Jaime Lannister knighting Brienne of Tarth

FP Staff

Apr 22, 2019 08:46:36 IST

Just as Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 came to an end, Twitter was already talking about Jaime knighting Brienne of Tarth in the last few scenes of the episode. It was an emotional one, that saw Tyrion Lannister, Tormund Giantsbane — who wasn't leaving any opportunity to hit on "the big lady" aka Brienne — Jamie Lannister, Ser Davos, Podrick and Jorah Mormont huddled near the fire in a room in Wintefell, knowing fully well that the Army of the Dead are marching toward the North, and would reach their doorstep in merely a couple of hours.

Acknowledging that this may be their last night alive, Tyrion has a kind word to say about everyone in the room. He reminds them that they all fought against the Starks at some point in their lives and yet they were here in Winterfell right now, fighting alongside each other. He drunkenly calls Brienne, "Ser" and then takes his word back. When Tormund asks him why, Brienne tells him a woman cannot be a knight due to tradition. To this, Tormund says, "F*** tradtion." Jaime catches on and reminds everyone that an existing Knight can appoint a new one. He then goes on to knight Brienne.

Here are some of the most interesting reactions to this scene in Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2:

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2019 08:46:36 IST

tags: Brienne of Tarth , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Daenerys Targaryen , Emilia Clarke , Fantasy , Game of Thrones , Game of Thrones season 8 , Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 , Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 recap , Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review , Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 summary , HBO , Jaime Lannister , Jamie and Tyrion , Jon Snow , Kit Harington , Night King , TV series , TVReview

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 recap: As White Walkers reach Winterfell, truths emerge for Starks, Targaryens and Lannisters

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 recap: As White Walkers reach Winterfell, truths emerge for Starks, Targaryens and Lannisters

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: With death at their doorstep, Jaime, Jon et al hold us spellbound

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: With death at their doorstep, Jaime, Jon et al hold us spellbound

Game of Thrones season 8: Daenerys Targaryen, Bran Stark confront Kingslayer Jaime in Episode 2 promo

Game of Thrones season 8: Daenerys Targaryen, Bran Stark confront Kingslayer Jaime in Episode 2 promo