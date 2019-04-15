Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1: Twitter reacts to Sansa-Daenerys' first meeting and cold vibes

In the highly anticipated first episode of Game of Thrones season eight, the Mother of Dragons meets the Starks and Daenerys’ encounter with Sansa Stark has got fans hyped on Twitter. The friction between the two characters was previously teased by HBO in a promo where a tense Sansa told Danny, “Winterfell is yours, your grace.” The first episode serves everything the fans were dying to see.

The particular scene, where Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) asks Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) what dragons eat and gets the sassy reply, “whatever they want,” caught the most attention from the fans.

Sansa: “What do dragons eat any way?”

Dany: “Whatever they want.”#GameOfThrones #ThronesYall — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) April 15, 2019

I AM NOT INTO THIS WHOLE SANSA VS DANY THING GUYS, I AM NOT INTO IT, NO I AM NOTTTTTT #GameofThrones #GameofThronesSeason8 — Michal 🔜 Pesach 5779 (@inkasrain) April 15, 2019

“What do dragons even eat anyway?” - Sansa “Whatever they want” - Daenerys The tension is amazing. 😂😂#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/3gWYCJk4dh — R.Dream (@WWERDream) April 15, 2019

Daenerys said “Don’t worry about what these dragons eat. Worry about yourself.” #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/TZvvYLMUIU — Anthony Austin (@AnthonyReports) April 15, 2019

Daenerys vs Sansa is the drama I never knew I needed #GameofThrones. pic.twitter.com/ANpRnJEbXW — 🎀Puthy🎀 (@ChampagnePuthy) April 15, 2019

In the latest episode, Daenerys rode into Winterfell alongside Jon Snow (Kit Harington) with her army and dragons. It’s there when Sansa and Dany meet. Jon also reunited with two of his siblings for the first time since he left Winterfell and it was his emotional reunion with Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) after eight seasons that thrilled fans.

Fans will now have to wait until next week to find out how the tension between Daenerys and Sansa unfolds. Read what the preview of Episode 2 reveals.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2019 12:13:31 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.