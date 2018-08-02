Game of Thrones season 3's Castle Riverrun of House Tully, is reportedly up for sale in Northern Ireland

Riverrun, the formidable castle that belonged to House Tully in HBO's Game of Thrones is now up for sale, reports Variety. The castle, located in Northern Ireland is known as Gosford Castle. Built in the mid 1800s, Gosford has 15 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The exterior of the castle was used for Game of Thrones shooting in season 3.

As per the same reports, the sale will begin with £500,000 or $656,452. Maison Real Estate, the company in charge of managing the listing for Gosford has categorised the venue into six luxury apartments. The names draw strong inspirations from Game of Thrones. "The Inner Bailey", "The Round Tower" and "The Old Keep" are some of the sections, notes Variety. With each apartment covering 3,500 square feet, many rooms even have extending rooftop gardens with them.

Not only is Gosford picturesque, but also has a deep-rooted history linked to it. The castle was reportedly used to house troops during the second World War. A prisoner of war camp was also set up on the estate. After the war, Gosford went into the hands of the Ministry of Agriculture who then transformed the surrounding area to Gosford Forest Park. This park later became Northern Island's first conservation forest in 1986.

Maison Real Estate reportedly terms the possibilities for Gosford as “endless and only on inspection can this castle and its beautiful location be truly appreciated.” The particular location where Game of Thrones was shot, has been functioning as a hotel since 1983.

