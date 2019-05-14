Game of Thrones Reddit thread 'Google bombs' co-creators of HBO's fantasy series

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8.

The final season of Game of Thrones has been a roller coaster ride for most fans and followers. While viewers struggle to process the rapidly transforming story arcs of important characters, many have failed to come to terms with the treatment each protagonist received in the hands of the season 8 writers.

As a form of expressing their dissatisfaction, Game of Thrones fans have used what is called "Google bombing," reports Business Insider. A Game of Thrones Reddit channel titled "/r/Freefolk" has used Google to bolster the names and images of the co-writers of the show in the results if people search for "bad writers" on the search engine.

In Google Bombing, posts which receive substantial thumbs up, immediately starts showing up on Google's top searches for those particular words input.

The Reddit thread says, "Bad Writers. Upvote this post so it's first result when you google 'Bad writers'." This is followed by the image of Game of Thrones co-creators DB Weiss and David Benioff.

The technology behind the phenomenon is quite basic. By titling the thread this way and clubbing the co-creators' image with it, Google will automatically "index" the page and show it for audiences searching for the input phrase or similar phrases.

The Reddit community, which pulled this off, identifies themselves as a spoiler-friendly space. It is the offshoot of the main spoiler-averse Game of Thrones groups on the medium.

Updated Date: May 14, 2019 10:44:21 IST

