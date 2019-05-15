Game of Thrones: Lena Headey shares her thoughts on Missandei — 'Didn’t like that day up there'

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8.

Game of Thrones' latest episode saw fans and viewers bid a sudden (well, it would have be sudden whenever it happened) adieu to Cersei and Jaime Lannister. Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau have shared a warm bond through their decade-long journey on HBO's fantasy series.

But recently, Headey shared an image with Nathalie Emmanuel, who played Missandei in Game of Thrones, confessing how difficult it was for her to kill off Emmanuel's character. In what's being touted as one of the better scenes in the show's eighth and final season, Cersei orders for Missandei's beheading, which is immediately carried out by the Mountain.

In an Instagram post, Headey wrote of Emmanuel's portrayal of Missandei, "You represented hope and true strength. I didn’t like that day up there," referring to the High Tower of the Red Keep from where Cersei passed the order. Emmanuel replied to the post saying, “Thank you Lena! You are an inspiration.”

Headey even shared a monochrome picture of herself and wrote a goodbye note for Cersei, a character which the actress had being carrying for so long. "There she goes. It’s been fun, and bonkers . I loved her," she said.

Fans even got a behind-the-scenes peek into Cersei and Euron Greyjoy's sets as the actress posted a fun video clip.

When we weren’t on a parapet ....

