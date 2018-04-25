You are here:

Game of Thrones, Lady Gaga, Lin-Manuel Miranda among winners at Webby Awards 2018

AP

Apr,25 2018 16:01:11 IST

Los Angeles: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Game of Thrones and a key figure in the #MeToo movement are among the winners of this year's Webby Awards.

Miranda won the Webby for public service and social activism for his work raising money for charities assisting Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Game of Thrones, Lady Gaga, Lin-Manuel Miranda won top honours at Webby Awards. Images via Twitter

Game of Thrones, Lady Gaga, Lin-Manuel Miranda won top honours at Webby Awards. Images via Twitter

Susan Fowler, the former Uber employee whose harassment revelations helped lead to the ouster of the company's CEO and bolstered the #MeToo movement, was named Webbys person of the year.

The awards, which honor internet excellence, were announced Tuesday and will be presented May 14 at a New York ceremony hosted by comedian Amber Ruffin.

Winners from music include Jay-Z, Katy Perry and Lada Gaga.

Game of Thrones won for best overall online presence, and the video game phenomenon Fortnite won for best multiplayer competitive game.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2018 16:01 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Game of Thrones #Jay-Z #Katy Perry #Lady Gaga #Lin-Manuel Miranda #MeToo #Webby Awards

also see

Game of Thrones season 8 final battle scene reportedly took 55 days to shoot; will be TV’s biggest fighting spectacle

Game of Thrones season 8 final battle scene reportedly took 55 days to shoot; will be TV’s biggest fighting spectacle

Watch: Emilia Clarke gives a 'guided tour' of Game of Thrones' season 8 set; teases spoilers

Watch: Emilia Clarke gives a 'guided tour' of Game of Thrones' season 8 set; teases spoilers

Cannes Film Festival 2018: Netflix, Orson Welles, Nandita Das’ Manto and #MeToo

Cannes Film Festival 2018: Netflix, Orson Welles, Nandita Das’ Manto and #MeToo