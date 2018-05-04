Game of Thrones goes Balaji: Ekta Kapoor to reportedly adapt popular HBO show for ALTBalaji

Indian television will be soon getting their own Game of Thrones, as Ekta Kapoor is reportedly all set to make a Hindi remake of the medieval drama for ALTBalaji, as reported by Mid-Day.

Argubaly the world’s most watched TV show, which has broken several records of viewership, is currently in production for its 8th and final season which expected to come out after a year long hiatus in 2019. The show will not be officially adapted for the Indian screen, but will have a similar feel and look set in medieval times. It is expected to have a heavy doses of sex, and if all goes according to plan, will start streaming by the end of May, as reported by Mid-Day.

Ekta is also producing a 13th century series based on the Kamasutra, and a TV adaptation of the Karan Johar blockbuster movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. She is also producing a web series based on the Mars Orbiter Mission with Nupur Asthana of Hip Hip Hurray-fame as the director.

AltBalaji and Ektar’s ambitious web show Bose: Dead/Alive, with Hansal Mehta as the creative director and Rajkummar Rao playing the titular role of Subhash Chanda Bose, attracted eyeballs too. The television queen Ekta Kapoor looks all set to rule the web roost as well.

