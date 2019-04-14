Game of Thrones: German students develop algorithm to predict who will live and die in Season 8

Spoiler alert: Computer science students at the Technical University of Munich have developed an application that scours the internet for data on the popular Game of Thrones series, and uses an algorithm to predict which characters are most likely to survive to the end of its final season.

Project supervisor Guy Yachdav said on Friday, 12 April, that survival rates are predicted using longevity analysis similar to scientific studies used to examine the effects of medical treatments.

He says although the analysis “relies on data taken from the world of fantasy, the exact same artificial intelligence techniques are used in the real world.”

The results ? Daenerys Targaryen has the highest chance of survival, at 99 percent, and Her Hand of the King, Tyrion Lannister, also has a promising 97% survival rate. Bronn is the most likely to die next.

The National reports that the survival of other key characters Sandor Clegane aka The Hound and Jorah Mormont, who are played by Rory McCann and Iain Glenn, were 52% and 72% respectively.

Only time will tell, but the series is notoriously unpredictable.

