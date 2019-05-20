Game of Thrones fans get DMRC spoiler alert: If you're watching it on the metro, please be sure to use earphones

For our full coverage of Game of Thrones season 8, click here.

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday issued a spoiler alert for Game of Thrones fans, urging travellers to use earphones while catching up on the finale episode in the metro, in order to prevent their fellow commuters from being inconvenienced.

"Last stop of the season! Catch up on the Train of Thrones, but don't go spoiling it for others. If you're watching it on the metro, please be sure to use earphones. #GameOfThrones #GOT," DMRC wrote on their Twitter handle.

"Sansa is catching up on the Train of Thrones she uses headphones. She does not spoil it for others. Be like Sansa," said the poster while referring to the animated image of Sansa Stark, played by actress Sophie Turner.

Last stop of the season!

Catch up on the Train of Thrones, but don’t go spoiling it for others.

If you're watching it on the metro, please be sure to use earphones.#GameOfThrones #GOT pic.twitter.com/cwyPD6uiAD — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) May 20, 2019

The epic fantasy drama, which first premiered on HBO in 2011, ended on Sunday after eight seasons and 73 episodes.

Game of Thrones is based on American author George RR Martin's epic fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire.

Updated Date: May 20, 2019 15:53:16 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.